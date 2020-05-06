Fast News

Death toll from coronavirus pandemic crosses 250,000 as confirmed cases exceed 3.7 million. Here are the developments on the pandemic for May 6, 2020.

Mourners gather near grave diggers burying a coronavirus disease victim in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia on May 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Russia's cases rise by more than 10,000 for fourth straight day

The number of cases in Russia rose by 10,559 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 165,929, the coronavirus crisis response centre said.

It was the fourth consecutive day that cases had risen by more than 10,000.

It also reported 86 new fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,537.

Philippines' infections top 10,000

The Philippines' infections have broken past the 10,000-mark, the health ministry said.

In a bulletin, the ministry reported 320 additional infections, bringing the total to 10,004.

It also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the toll to 658.

But 98 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,506.

Tokyo reports 38 new cases in fifth straight day of decline

Japan's capital of Tokyo reported 38 cases of coronavirus on, Jiji news agency said, marking a fifth straight day of declining numbers of new infections.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday extended a nationwide state of emergency to May 31, saying the infection rate had yet to drop enough to justify ending measures.

Singapore confirms 788 new cases

Singapore's Health Ministry confirmed 788 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's tally to 20,198.

Palestinians fear outbreak in Jerusalem's 'no man's land'

As the coronavirus pandemic gathered strength last month, community leaders in a Palestinian neighbourhood on the outskirts of occupied Jerusalem tried to impose lockdown and quarantine measures to protect residents.

The problem: there were no police to enforce the measures.

Kufr Aqab is within the Israeli-drawn municipal boundary of Jerusalem, which Israel views as its unified capital. It is therefore off-limits to the Palestinian Authority, which is headquartered in the nearby city of Ramallah and governs parts of the occupied West Bank.

But the neighbourhood is on the opposite side of the separation barrier Israel built in the mid-2000s, so the Israeli police don't go there either.

When the neighbourhood council set up checkpoints to restrict movement in or out, it had to rely on local volunteers. When it ordered businesses to close and people to stay home, they refused.

Now the town has at least 21 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Sameh Abu Rumaila, the head of a local health committee that, like everything else, is run by volunteers.

The committee estimates that another 500 people in the densely populated area have been in contact with those who were infected, but is powerless to isolate them.

Germany to reopen all shops and schools in May

Germany will take new steps towards normalisation in May, including reopening shops and schools after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft agreement seen by AFP news agency on Wednesday.

"Even after initial steps to open up were introduced from April 20, the number of new infections remained low," the document read, with "no new wave of infection" so far detected, justifying the series of bolder reopening steps.

So far, only certain children like those soon facing exams had been allowed to return to class.

But now kindergartens and primary schools will also reopen from next week.

Australia to begin plasma therapy research

Research into using blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a therapy for those who become infected is set to begin in Australia, the latest country to investigate the possible treatment.

Scientists in France, the US and China are among nations already looking at using plasma from people who have recovered from Covid-19.

Melbourne-based biopharmaceutical firm CSL Behring said the first phase of research in Australia would focus on developing a test to detect the presence of antibodies that fight the virus in plasma.

South Korea returns largely to normal

South Korea returned largely to normal as workers went back to offices, and museums and libraries reopened under eased social distancing rules after new coronavirus cases dropped to a trickle.

The country endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China and while it never imposed a compulsory lockdown, strict social distancing had been widely observed since March.

Indonesia's Widodo wants infection curve to dip quickly

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered ministers in his cabinet to use "whatever means" necessary to ensure the country's infection curve of the coronavirus outbreak goes down in May, to reach a low in cases by July.

"I ask that you exert all of your energy and concentrate on efforts to control Covid-19 and its impact," Widodo said during a cabinet meeting broadcast by media.

Widodo also ordered ministers to ensure economic stimulus went to sectors that had suffered the greatest contraction based on first-quarter data on the gross domestic product.

Thailand reports one new case, one new death

Thailand reported one new case and one new death, a senior health official said.

The death was of a 69-year-old Australian male who was a hotel manager in the southern province of Phang-nga, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The new case of infection by the coronavirus was of a 27-year-old female patient who had returned from Russia, he said.

Thailand has reported a total of 2,989 cases and 55 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.

There are 173 patients being treated at hospital and a total of 2,761 patients have recovered.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 947 to 164,807 – RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996, the tally showed.

Trump tours Arizona face mask plant, without mask

US President Donald Trump travelled to Phoenix, Arizona, where he took a brief tour of a Honeywell plant that’s making N95 respirator masks.

Trump’s trip was designed to give the appearance of a return to normalcy as states begin to reopen after shutting down in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Trump had said he would be willing to don a face mask if the factory was “a mask environment” but in the end, he wore only safety goggles during a tour of the facility.

US coronavirus deaths rose by 2,333 during the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

China reports two new cases, 20 new asymptomatic cases

China reported two new coronavirus cases for May 5 and 20 new asymptomatic cases, data from the national health authority showed.

This compared with one new coronavirus case and 15 new asymptomatic cases reported a day earlier. The two new cases were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, compared with one such case a day earlier.

China's total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,883, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Mexico registers 1,120 new cases, 236 deaths

Mexico registered 1,120 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 236 new deaths, a health official said, bringing the total in the country to 26,025 known cases and 2,507 deaths. However, Mexico has conducted a very low number of tests.

The government said on Sunday that the real number of cases was above 104,000, according to a statistical model.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies