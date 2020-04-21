Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 2.5 million people worldwide. Here are the updates for April 21:

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a cinema with the words "Stay at Home" on display in Berlin's Kreuzberg district on April 11, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Tuesday, April 21

France stops all flights outside Schengen zone

France has stopped all flights outside the Schengen zone, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

"There are no more international flights outside the Schengen zone", Borne told French RTL radio.

Philippines reports nine new coronavirus deaths, 140 more infections

The Philippines' health ministry recorded nine new deaths and 140 additional confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total coronavirus deaths have reached 437 while infections have risen to 6,599.

But 41 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 654, it added.

Russia's confirms cases surge past 52,000

Russia recorded 5,642 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its nation wide tally to 52,763, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

Fifty-one people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 456, it said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.

Singapore reports 1,111 new cases

Singapore said it had preliminarily confirmed 1,111 new cases, taking the city-state's total infections to 9,125.

The health ministry said most of the cases were migrant workers living in dormitories, a group that accounts for more than three quarters of the city-state's total infections.

The World Health Organization's regional chief said that Singapore - which has the highest number of reported cases in Southeast Asia - is facing "very difficult challenges" from a recent surge in infections but has the health care system and risk management capacity to handle it.

After denial, Indonesia sees mounting deaths

While Indonesia’s neighbours scrambled early this year to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the government of the world’s fourth most populous nation insisted that everything was fine.

In speeches, Indonesia’s health minister, Terawan Agus Putranto, told his country's people that they shouldn’t fear the virus, even as tens of thousands around the world were being infected.

Rather than focus on creating social distancing guidelines or ramping up testing, Putranto credited Indonesian “immunity” and the strength of prayer for the country's lack of any infections.

He dismissed as “insulting" a report by Harvard University researchers that said Indonesia must have elected not to report its cases.

So far the country has 6,760 cases, 590 deaths, and 747 recoveries.

Japan PM asks citizens to be more diligent

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed concerns that Japanese people haven’t followed social distancing measures as much as they’re supposed to under a state of emergency he declared two weeks ago to fight the spread of the virus.

Abe asked citizens to do more to prevent Japanese health care systems from collapsing.

“Please avoid making out-of-town trips,” Abe said Tuesday. He said hospitals are overburdened already and infections must be slowed. “I seek further cooperation from all of you,” he added.

Italy to start easing lockdown from May 4

Italy will announce before the end of this week its plans for the gradual reopening from a lockdown imposed to fight the outbreak emergency that will be applied starting from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

"I wish I could say: let's reopen everything. Immediately. We start tomorrow morning ... But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve go up in an uncontrolled way and would nullify all the efforts we have made so far," Conte wrote in a Facebook post.

"We must act on the basis of a national (reopening) plan, which however takes into account the territorial peculiarities."

Thailand records 19 new cases, one new death

Thailand recorded 19 new virus cases, a senior health official said, the lowest daily tally in more than a month.

A 50-year-old taxi driver accounted for the latest death, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand's 19 new cases make up its lowest daily increase since it reported seven cases on March 14, preceding a surge in new cases, that prompted the prime minister to enforce an emergency decree and order a partial lockdown.

The Southeast Asian nation has a total of 2,811 cases and 48 deaths.

Nearly 75%, or 2,108 sufferers, have recovered.

Germany's confirmed cases rise over 148,000

Germany's confirmed cases rose by 1,785 to 148,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed, marking a slight increase in the number of new infections after two days of declines.

New infections had increased by 1,775 on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 194 to 5,056, the tally showed.

Saudi Arabia suspends Ramadan prayers at Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia has suspended Taraweeh prayers at Islam's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Taraweeh, special night prayers performed during the holy month, will be held without public attendance at the Grand Mosque [Masjid al-Haram] and the Prophet's Mosque [Masjid al-Nabawi], said Abdul Rahman As-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Worldwide death toll tops 170,000

The number of deaths worldwide surpassed 170,000 late Monday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data counted 170,261 fatalities while the number of cases and recoveries stood at 2,475,841 and 646,433, respectively.

US death toll hits 42,000

US deaths topped 42,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as more protesters gathered in state capitals to demand an early end to the lockdowns, while officials pleaded for patience until more testing becomes available.

Stay-at-home measures, which experts say are essential to slow the spread of the respiratory virus, have ground the economy to a standstill and forced more than 22 million people to apply for unemployment benefits in the last month.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 on Monday, with several states yet to report.

New reported US cases appear to be slowing from about 30,000 a day last week.

Hong Kong to extend restrictions by 14 days

Hong Kong's government will extend social restrictions aimed at tackling the disease for another 14 days, the Chinese-ruled city's leader Carrie Lam's aid.

Hong Kong recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since early March.

The city has confirmed 1,025 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Hong Kong banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from March 29 and later extended that restriction until April 23.

Game centres, gyms, cinemas and other places of amusement and public entertainment are also closed and foreign arrivals at the airport have been suspended indefinitely.

UN member states demand 'equitable' access to vaccines

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly on Monday adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight the virus.

The resolution also highlights the "crucial leading role" played by the World Health Organization, which has faced criticism from Washington and others about its handling of the pandemic.

The resolution, which was drafted by Mexico and received US support, calls for strengthening the "scientific international cooperation necessary to combat the disease and to bolster coordination," including with the private sector.

China sees 11 new cases

China reported 11 new confirmed cases on April 20, down from 12 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said.

Of the total, four were imported, down from eight on the previous day, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

There were seven cases of local infection, including six in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang and one in the southern province of Guangdong.

China also reported 37 new asymptomatic cases on the mainland on April 20, compared to 49 a day earlier.

Mainland China now has an accumulated total of 82,758 cases and 4,632 deaths as of the end of April 20.

Trump hopes for deal on small business programme

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he hoped negotiators in Congress would reach a deal to provide more aid for small businesses hurt by the pandemic, with a vote possible in the Senate.

"We hope to have an agreement on that very soon. A lot of progress has been made on that," Trump said at a White House briefing.

Panama sees nearly 200 new cases

Panama registered 191 new cases on Monday, bringing the country's total to 4,658 cases, the health ministry said.

Officials also confirmed 10 more deaths, raising Panama's death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus to 136.

Colombia extends lockdown

Colombia will extend its quarantine until May 11, President Ivan Duque said on Monday, but will allow some sectors like construction tore-open.

The Andean country has nearly 4,000 cases.

It has been in lockdown for nearly a month.

Ecuador's cases top 10,000

Ecuador reported over 10,000 cases on Monday, the fourth-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease ravages the economy of the oil-producing country.

The pandemic in recent weeks has overwhelmed sanitary authorities in the largest city of Guayaquil, the center of the Andean nation's outbreak, where corpses remained in homes or for hours on streets.

Ecuador recorded its first case on February 29 and took 24 days to reach 1,000 cases.

It took seven days for cases to double to 2,000, eight days to double to 4,000 and eight days to double again to 8,000, according to a Reuters tally.

The Andean nation has reported a total of 507 deaths, the health ministry said.

Officials said they believed another 826 people have died due to the virus, but the cases were never confirmed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies