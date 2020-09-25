Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 988,000 people and infected more than 32.4 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 25:

A woman wearing a face mask walks on Red Square in downtown Moscow on September 24, 2020. (AFP)

Friday, September 25, 2020

Russia's new cases hit highest since June 23

Russia has reported the highest number of daily cases since June 23 as officials reported 7,212 infections across the country, bringing the national tally to 1,136,048.

In the capital Moscow, new cases rose by almost 50 percent overnight to 1,560 from 1,050 the previous day.

Authorities said 108 people had died across Russia, pushing the official death toll to 20,056.

Israel slaps restrictions on flights

The Israeli government has decided to limit outgoing flights as part of a slew of measures to bolster a second virus lockdown imposed last week.

"The arrangement agreed upon enables leaving the country for whoever bought an aeroplane ticket prior to the beginning of the lockdown, ie today, the 25th, at 1400," Transport Minister Miri Regev said in a statement.

"People who buy a ticket beyond then won't be able to use it," she said, noting Israelis would be able to return to the country "without limitations."

Indonesia reports record daily rise cases for 3rd day

Indonesia has reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections for a third successive day with 4,823 new cases, taking the total to 266,845.

Data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed 113 new deaths, taking the total to 10,218, one of the highest death tolls in Asia.

Philippines confirms 2,630 new cases, 69 deaths

The Philippines' health ministry has reported 2,630 additional novel coronavirus infections and 69 more deaths, the largest daily increase in casualties in six days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have reached 299,361, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have increased to 5,196.

China: WHO gave blessings for emergency vaccine programme

The World Health Organization has given China its support and understanding to start administering experimental coronavirus vaccines to people while clinical trials were still underway.

China launched its emergency programme in July, having communicated with the WHO in late June, according to Zheng Zhongwei, a National Health Commission official.

Hundreds of thousands of essential workers and other limited groups of people considered at high risk of infection have been given the vaccine, even though its efficacy and safety had not been fully established as Phase 3 clinical trials were incomplete.

WHO's representative in China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moscow asks elderly to stay home amid new surge

Moscow authorities have issued a recommendation for the elderly to stay at home and for employers to allow as many people as possible to work remotely, following a rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital.

“None of us want to return to severe restrictions (that were in place) this spring. I hope we can avoid that,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

Sobyanin urged people over 65 years old and those suffering from chronic illnesses to stay at home starting from Monday, limit their contacts with others and leave their residence only when necessary.

Slovakia reports 419 new cases, another record daily tally

Slovakia's daily count of new cases has risen to 419, a fresh record, Prime Minister Igor Matovic has said in a post on his Facebook profile.

For the country, which has one of Europe's lowest death tolls from the novel coronavirus, the figure represents the third record tally in a row.

Czech Republic reports 2,913 new cases

The Czech Republic's daily count of new cases has risen to 2,913, the second-highest figure on record.

The total number of cases reached 58,374 in the country of 10.7 million, which has been experiencing a surge of infections in recent weeks after relaxing most anti-epidemic measures in the summer.

India's infections surge to 5.82M

India's case tally has surged to 5.82 million after it recorded 86,052 new infections in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,141 people died in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed, taking mortalities to 92,290, which is a relatively low 1.6 percent of all cases.

Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million.

Germany's cases rise by 2,153 to 280,223

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,153 to 280,223, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 15 to 9,443, the tally showed.

AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in low-cost EU vaccine deal

European governments will pay claims above an agreed limit against AstraZeneca over side-effects from its potential Covid-19 vaccine, under different terms to a deal struck with Sanofi.

AstraZeneca has secured the European Union's backing in a confidential agreement which reflects the lower price sought by the British drugmaker, an EU official said.

"If a company asks for a higher price we don't give the same conditions," said the official, who was involved in the talks but declined to be identified as the contracts are confidential.

Unexpected side-effects after a drug has regulatory approval are rare, but the speed at which a Covid-19 vaccine is being pursued increases the risks of unforeseen conditions.

The deal with AstraZeneca, which shifts some of the risks involved in the roll-out of a vaccine to taxpayers, was struck in August and its liability clauses have not previously been reported.

Under the deal, AstraZeneca would only pay legal costs up to a certain threshold, the official said, declining to elaborate on how the costs would be shared with individual European governments or the cap.

The financial shield would cover both legal costs and potential compensation, which is rarer but potentially a much bigger outlay in the event of something going wrong.

In return for the higher price paid for its vaccine, French drugmaker Sanofi, which is working with GlaxoSmithKline as a partner, did not get any liability waiver.

Spokespeople for AstraZeneca, Sanofi and the European Commission declined to comment on the specifics of the deals.

Mainland China reports 8 cases

Mainland China reported eight new coronavirus cases, compared with seven cases disclosed a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed virus patients, fell to 18 from 20 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed infections in mainland China now stands at 85,322, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

Rio postpones world-famous carnival

Rio de Janeiro's world-famous carnival became the latest casualty of the virus as officials announced they were indefinitely postponing the February 2021 celebration, with Brazil still reeling from the virus.

"We came to the conclusion that the event had to be postponed. We just can't do it in February. The samba schools won't have the time or financial and organisational resources to be ready for February," Jorge Castanheira, the president of the group that organises the event, the Independent League of Rio de Janeiro Samba Schools (LIESA), told journalists.

Oil steady as market eyes virus hit to demand

Oil prices were little changed but on track for a weekly fall on concerns that a global resurgence of infections will constrain fuel demand, while the likely return of exports from Libya will add to supply.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 2 cents at $41.92 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was 3 cents firmer at $40.34.

Brent is heading for a drop of nearly 3 percent this week, while US crude is on track for a decline of almost 2 percent. Both benchmarks are also on track for a monthly decline, which would be the first for Brent in six months.

Mexico's deaths exceed 75,000

Mexico's confirmed virus cases rose to 715,457, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 75,439.

Authorities reported 5,408 new cases along with 490 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Australia's Victoria reports 14 cases

Australia's virus hot spot of Victoria reported eight deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and 14 new infections as the state looks set to ease some tough restrictions during the weekend.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, a day earlier reported two deaths from the virus and 12 new cases.

The two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne dropped below 26, well below the 30-50 level which the state has set as a precondition to ease curbs.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies