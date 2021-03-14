Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.6 million people and infected over 120 million others worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 14:

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the Covid-19 walks along Red Square with the Saint Basil cathedral during snowfall over Moscow on March 8, 2021. (AFP)

Russia's reports more than 10,000 again

Russia has reported 10,083 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the first time the number of daily infections has crossed the 10 thousand mark since Monday.

It brought the total case tally to 4,390,608.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 395 more coronavirus patients had died in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 92,090.

Turkish president hails health workers for fight against virus

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his gratitude for healthcare workers on the occasion of the national March 14 Medicine Day.

"I greet you and your family with my most heartfelt feelings and congratulate you on the Medicine Day. I am grateful to you and all your colleagues for your services for our nation and all humanity," Erdogan said in a letter penned to mark the day also known as Doctors' Day.

Five detained over Covid hospital deaths in Jordan

The director and four other officials of a Jordanian hospital treating coronavirus patients have been detained over deaths at the facility after it ran out of oxygen.

A prosecutor decided to place them in custody for a week for questioning after seven patients died on Saturday in the hospital in Salt, near Amman, judicial sources said.

Public anger over the deaths led to the resignation of Health Minister Nazir Obeidat, and King Abdullah II, who visited the state hospital on Saturday, ordered its director Abdel Razak al Khashman to also step down.

Two arrested at Denmark protest against virus measures

Two people have been arrested on the sidelines of a weekend protest against anti-coronavirus restrictions in Denmark's capital Copenhagen.

One person was arrested for throwing fireworks at police during the Saturday march, while another was detained over violent behaviour, the police told AFP.

The rally was organised by a group calling itself "Men in Black Denmark" which has called regular demonstrations since the end of last year against what it calls the "dictatorship" of the country's Covid-19 restrictions.

Germany reports 10,790 more cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 10,790 to 2,569,245.

The reported death toll rose by 70 to 73,371, the data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

Ireland recommends suspending AstraZeneca jab

Ireland's vaccine task force has recommended temporarily suspending the rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab, following reports of blood clots in adults who received the shot.

"The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the administration of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca be temporarily deferred from this morning," Ireland's deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said in a statement.

He said the recommendation has been made "on the precautionary principal" after "a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination".

Japan considers to hold Tokyo Olympics with 50% capacity

Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to 50 percent of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of Covid-19.

For large venues the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei newspaper reported.

Japan's organising committee will announce its decision next month and is expected to comply with domestic regulations, the newspaper said, citing sources it did not named in the government and on the committee.

Meanwhile the government is leaning towards ending a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas over as scheduled on March 21.

The government is expected to make its decision at a meeting with advisers on March 18, the newspaper reported. Calls to the prime minister's office were not answered.

EU faces fresh shortfall of AstraZeneca supplies

The European Union is facing further shortfalls in its coronavirus inoculation programme after pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said production problems and export restrictions would reduce planned deliveries of its vaccine.

The Anglo/Swedish firm's image has already taken a hit with several countries suspending the rollout of its vaccine over blood clot fears, even as the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using it.

It is just the latest blow for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is the cheapest vaccine aimed at fighting back against a pandemic that has claimed more than 2.6 million lives worldwide.

Two more tough years for cruise industry expected

Carnival Corp Chief Executive Arnold Donald anticipates at least two more tough years for the cruise industry, which is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023.

The cruise company's full fleet might be sailing by the end of this year but it will take longer to recover to pre-crisis revenues, Donald told the Financial Times.

Carnival in January reported a bigger-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter net loss as business was brought to a virtual standstill by the coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore may reopen borders by year-end

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said in a TV interview he hopes Singapore will start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against infections.

The Southeast Asian island nation has largely banned leisure travel, but has put in place some business and official travel programmes. It is also discussing the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with other nations.

"I hope if that many countries can have substantial proportions of their populations vaccinated b y later this year, we will be able to have the confidence and to have developed the systems to open up our international borders to travel safely again," Lee said in an interview with BBC.

"Hopefully by the end of this year or next year, the doors can start to open, if not earlier," he said.

Australia records second local case in as many days

Australia has recorded its second local case of Covid-19 in as many days after a worker at two hotels used to quarantine people arriving from overseas tested positive for the coronavirus.

The infection is the first locally acquired case in New South Wales in 55 days. The state's director of population health, Stephen Conaty, said the authorities are testing close contacts of the unnamed worker.

Queensland state, which on Saturday reported Australia's first local infection in two weeks, said it has detected no cases in the past 24 hours.

US administers 105.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 105,703,501 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 135,846,665 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 am ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 12, the agency had administered 101,128,005 doses of the vaccines and distributed 133,337,525 doses.

Brazil registers 1,997 new Covid-19 deaths

Brazil registered 76,178 new cases of coronavirus and 1,997 new Covid-19 deaths, said the Health Ministry.

The country has recorded a total of 277,102 deaths and 11,439,558 cases.

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions



British Airways' new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative Covid-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalises its plans.

Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when non-essential travel into and out of the country can resume.

Sean Doyle, appointed BA's chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel, after a year when minimal flying has left many airlines on life support.

Australia says working on travel bubble with Singapore

Australia is "working with Singapore" to create a travel bubble between the two nations as early as July, officials said, in an effort to restart tourism and travel put on hold by Covid-19.

Early in the pandemic Australia effectively closed its international border to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with non-citizens banned from visiting except in special circumstances.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Australia was "working with Singapore at the moment potentially for a bubble (beginning) in July".

Protesters in Germany defy court ban on virus restrictions rally



More than 1,000 people gathered in the east German city of Dresden to protest against government-imposed restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The protest came despite a court confirmation on Friday evening that the rally had been banned by the Dresden Assembly Authority.

Few people at the protest wore masks or kept their distance from others despite police warnings from megaphones and officers walking through the crowds on foot to caution them.

FA Cup final could see virus-tested crowd bigger than 10,000



The FA Cup final could see the biggest English football crowd since the start of the coronavirus pandemic with the government hoping for more than 10,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium game.

The May 15 showpiece has been lined up as a pilot to assess how supporters could return to venues with them being tested in advance for the coronavirus and potentially without social distancing.

The government will assess the scientific data from the cup final that could pave the way to large-scale crowds on a more widespread basis from June 21, including the rescheduled European Championship, with the semifinals and final in July among seven games at Wembley.

The FA Cup final is taking place two days before the government already plans to ease coronavirus restrictions to allow 10,000 fans but with social distancing at sports.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies