The coronavirus has now infected over 19.5 million people and has killed more than 722,000. Here are the latest updates for August 8:

Saturday, August 8, 2020

Russia reports 5,212 new cases

Russian authorities reported 5,212 cases of the coronavirus, pushing its national tally to 882,347, the fourth largest in the world.

The official death toll rose to 14,854 after officials said 129 people had died across the country during the past 24 hours.

Poland cases reach 51,167

Poland reported 843 virus cases, according to the health ministry's Twitter account, the seventh daily record in two weeks.

Poland has reported 51,167 cases of the virus in all, and 1,800 deaths.

Britain to require masks at most indoor places

People in Britain must wear masks in most indoor settings starting as the country tries to squash a rise in infections that has followed the easing of lockdown measures.

England and Scotland now require face-coverings in most indoor spaces, including places of worship, museums, cinemas, banks and libraries. They were already mandatory in shops and on public transit.

Czechs record biggest daily jump with since April 3

The Czech Republic recorded its biggest daily rise in virus cases since April 3 due to local outbreaks in a number of regions, the health ministry reported.

The central European country of 10.7 million recorded 323 new cases on Friday, health ministry data showed, bringing the total number of cases detected to 18,060. Of those, 12,749 have recovered and 389 have died.

Indonesia infections rise by 2,277 to 123,503

Indonesia reported 2,277 infections and 65 more deaths, data from its health ministry website showed.

This brings the country's total to 123,503 virus infections and 5,658 deaths, the data showed.

Philippines confirms 4,226 cases

The Philippines' health ministry reported 4,226 virus infections and 41 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have risen to 126,885 while deaths have reached 2,209, with bulk of cases and casualties reported in the capital.

The Philippines, with a population of 107 million, leads Southeast Asian nations in the most number of cases and is second to Indonesia in deaths.

India's cases near 2.1M

India recorded 933 fatalities during the past 24 hours as fresh infections surged by another 61,537 cases to reach nearly 2.1 million.

The health ministry says the total deaths touched 42,518, including more than 20,000 in the past 30 days. An average of around 50,000 new cases are reported each day since mid-June.

India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

China logs 31 cases

China has reported 31 new cases of virus in the latest 24-hour period, mainly in the far west Xinjiang region where an outbreak has infected about 750 people.

The National Health Commission said that 25 new cases had been confirmed in Xinjiang. The other six were people who had arrived from outside mainland China.

The latest confirmed cases brought China’s cumulative total to 84,596 since the pandemic began. Of those, 4,634 have died.

Australia's state of Victoria records 12 deaths

The Australian state of Victoria recorded 466 new cases and 12 more deaths, including another man in his 30s. The figures were released as the city of Melbourne remained in lockdown and under an overnight curfew.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said that six of the deaths were connected to outbreaks at aged care facilities.

On Friday, when the state reported 450 new cases and 11 deaths, the chief health officer said the virus infection rate in the hard-hit state had been “relatively flat” in the past week. That was down from a record 725 infections reported a week earlier.

The deaths announced took the state’s toll to 193 and the figure for deaths in Australia to 278.

Germany's cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214

The number of virus cases in Germany increased by 1,147 to 214,214, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by eight to 9,183, the tally showed.

US schools reopen amid fresh outbreaks

Undeterred by the coronavirus, schools in several US states have reopened for in-person classes – but some have already been hit by large quarantines of students and staff following fresh outbreaks.

In Mississippi – the state with the country's highest positivity rate at 22 percent of everyone tested, sick or otherwise – the Corinth School District has so far seen eight confirmed cases across several schools, according to officials.

As a result, over 100 people who came into close contact with them have been asked to quarantine, swiftly disrupting local authorities' plans for a return to normal.

Vaccine may be partially effective – Fauci

The top US infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci says an approved coronavirus vaccine could end up being effective only 50-60 percent of the time, meaning public health measures will still be needed to keep the pandemic under control.

"We don't know yet what the efficacy might be. We don't know if it will be 50 percent or 60 percent. I'd like it to be 75 percent or more," Fauci said in a webinar hosted by Brown University.

"But the chances of it being 98 percent effective is not great, which means you must never abandon the public health approach."

The virus has infected nearly 5 million people in the US and killed more than 160,000.

Brazil reports 1,079 more deaths

Brazil has recorded 50,230 new virus cases and 1,079 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has registered 2,962,442 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from the virus has risen to 99,572, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the US.

Mexico records 6,717 more cases

Mexico has reported 6,717 new virus infections and 794 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 469,407 cases and 51,311 deaths.

The country's health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

With the highly contagious virus spreading rapidly across the region, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters "the pandemic will be prolonged".

Egypt's death toll nears 5,000

Fatalities from the novel coronavirus have risen to 4,971 in Egypt.

Twenty people died and 141 others were diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, the nation’s health officials reported.

Total cases topped 95,000, with more than 50,500 patients recovering from the disease.

