Coronavirus has killed more than 3.8 million people and infected over 176 million globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for June 13:

Russia's new cases rise to highest since February 13

Russia has reported 14,723 new Covid-19 cases, including 7,704 in Moscow, the largest one-day national caseload since February 13.

The number of new infections in Moscow was the most reported in one day since Dec. 24. The city's mayor told residents on Saturday to stay off work this coming week to curb the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus task force said on Sunday that 357 people had died of coronavirus-related causes nationwide, taking the death toll to 126,430.

Turkey lowers coronavirus vaccine eligibility age to 40

Turkey has lowered the vaccine eligibility age to 40, the Turkish health minister announced.

“If you are 40 or older, you can make an appointment as of this morning. We expect 100 percent participation,” Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

Turkey administered over 33.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to the Health Ministry data.

More than 19.69 million people have gotten their first doses, while over 13.65 million have been fully vaccinated, according to ministry data.

Indonesia reports 9,868 infections, highest since February 22

Indonesia has reported 9,868 Covid-19 daily infections, the highest since February 22, the Covid-19 task force said.

Total infections are 1,911,358.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 149 Covid-19 fatalities, taking the total to 52,879.

Death toll in Colombia surpasses 95,000

The death toll from the virus in Colombia has reached 95,192 with 577 news fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Health Minister said.

It reported 29,998 new cases, bringing the total to 3.72 million, according to data released by health officials.

Recoveries reached 3.45 million with more than 22,000 in the past day.

In the country of nearly 50 million, over 12.71 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 3.73 million people are fully vaccinated.

India records lowest single-day cases in last 71 days

India has reported 80,834 new virus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in the last 71 days, the country’s Health Ministry said.

The country also reported 3,303 fatalities over the last day.

The total number of confirmed infections has now reached 29.4 million and deaths toll stands at 370,384 in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 370 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

Germany's cases rise by 1,489 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 1,489 to 3,714,969, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 18 to 89,834 the tally showed.

Australia's Victoria state expects further easing of curbs

Australia's Victoria state expects to announce further easing of restrictions this week, acting Premier James Merlino said, as the state reported one new locally acquired infection for a second straight day.

The latest infection was a close contact of a previously reported case and had already been quarantined, Victoria's health department said.

Australia's second-most-populous state has recorded 92 cases in its latest wave of infections, which triggered a two-week snap lockdown late last month.

Taiwan reports 174 cases

Taiwan has reported 174 new domestic infections, down from the previous day's figure of 250.

China reports 34 new cases

Mainland China reported 34 new Covid-19 cases on June 12, down from 35 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

Of the new cases, six were local transmissions, compared with eight the previous day, the National Health Commission said. All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 18 new asymptomatic infections, versus 27 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 91,428, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

UNICEF calls on G7 to commit to vaccine equality

Rich nations must do more than just donate surplus vaccines if they hope to end the pandemic, and G7 leaders should deliver detailed plans when they end their summit in Cornwall.

Public health experts and humanitarian groups that are calling for money, increased production and logistical support to help developing countries where the virus is still raging.

"What we don't want is for there to be lots of grand statements and commitments not backed up by detailed plans and not backed up by timelines," Lily Caprani, head of vaccines advocacy for UNICEF said.

The appeal came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped leaders of the Group of Seven major industrialised nations will agree to provide at least 1 billion vaccine doses for poorer countries.

Eight Venezuela players test positive for Covid-19

Eight Venezuela soccer players in Brazil for the Copa America have tested positive for Covid-19, health officials have said, a day before they meet the hosts in the tournament's opening game.

The "members of the delegation include players and members of the backroom staff," said a statement from the Health Secretariat in Brasilia, where Sunday's game will take place.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) made the diagnosis on Friday and informed local health authorities.

"All are asymptomatic, isolated in individual rooms, and are being monitored by the CONMEBOL team and local health officials," the statement added.

CONMEBOL said that in total 13 members of the Venezuela delegation tested positive. Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Quiroga put the number at 12.

Venezuela said it was 11 and announced it was calling up an additional 16 players to join the squad for the month-long tournament.

Brazil president fined for not wearing mask

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has led a throng of motorcyclist supporters through the streets of Sao Paulo and got hit with a fine for failure to wear a mask.

Sao Paulo’s state government press office said a fine — equivalent to about $110 — would be imposed for violation of a rule that has required masks in public places since May 2020.

Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus last year, also was fined for failure to wear a mask during a rally with supporters in May in the northeastern state of Maranhao.

The conservative president waved to the crowd from his motorcycle and later spoke from atop a sound truck to helmeted but largely maskless backers. They cheered and chanted while he insisted that masks were useless for those already vaccinated — an assertion disputed by most public health experts.

Vaccines are designed chiefly to protect recipients from getting sick, not necessarily from being infected. While studies show many vaccines reduce viral load and likely spread, not all varieties have been fully studied.

Less than 12% of Brazil’s population has received both doses of a vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

