Fast News

Covid-19 has infected 224M people and has claimed 4.6M lives. Here are virus-related developments for September 11:

In this July 13, 2021 file photo, a medic wearing a special suit to protect against coronavirus prepares to treat a patient in Moscow, Russia. (AP)

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Russia adds 796 more deaths

Russia has reported 796 additional fatalities from Covid-19 and 18,891 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to official data.

China administers over 2B doses

China has administered a total of 2.14 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Sept. 10, data from the country's National Health Commission showed on Saturday.

The country also reported 25 new cases on the mainland for Sept. 10.

Philippines sees record cases

The Philippines has reported a record 26,303 daily coronavirus cases.

The health ministry said confirmed cases rose to 2.206 million, while deaths rose by 79 to 34,978.

Cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

Australia's Victoria state, the country's second-most populous, has reported the biggest one-day rise in locally acquired Covid-19 cases in more than a year.

Victoria state said it detected 450 locally acquired Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest one-day rise since August 8, 2020.

Queensland state said five new Covid-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours, stoking fears Australia's third-largest state could be next to be swamped by new infections.

The rise in cases sees Australia's two largest states and its capital in strict lockdown as authorities seek to curtail infections while racing to vaccinate as many people as possible.

US CDC: Vaccines hold up against severe Delta

Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of Covid and 10 times less likely to be hospitalised compared to the unvaccinated since highly contagious Delta became the most common variant, US health authorities said.

The data came from one of three new papers published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of which underscored Covid vaccines' ongoing effectiveness against severe outcomes.

For reasons that are not yet well understood, data from one of the studies suggests Moderna's vaccine has offered a slightly higher level of protection in the Delta period.

Brazil registers 672 deaths

Brazil has registered 672 coronavirus deaths and 15,930 additional coronavirus cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 585,846 coronavirus deaths and 20,974,829 confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 699 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 14,233 new, confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 699 deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,494,232 and the death toll to 266,849.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies