Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4.5 million people and infected over 221 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 5:

Russian authorities blame the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and a low vaccination rate for the third wave of coronavirus infections, which peaked in July. (Reuters)

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Russia's cases surpass 7 million mark

Russia's coronavirus cases tally has hit 7 million, with the country reporting 18,645 new infections in the past 24 hours and 793 more deaths.

The latest figures took the total number of cases to 7,012,599, with the overall death toll at 187,200.

Russia's state statistics service Rosstat keeps a separate count and said in August that 365,000 people died from the virus or related caused between April last year and last July.

Russian authorities blame the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and a low vaccination rate for the third wave of coronavirus infections, which peaked in July.

China administered total 2.1004 billion vaccine dose

China has administered around 8.2 million vaccine doses, bringing the accumulated total to 2.1004 billion, according to the data from the National Health Commission.

Japan to issue digital vaccination certificates in December

Japan will issue online vaccination certificates from December, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The government plans to issue the certificates - which will be intended for overseas travel rather than domestic use - via a QR scan code through a smartphone app from around mid-December, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other cabinet members are slated on Monday for a council meeting on the promotion of a digital society where they will decide on the government's policy for digital vaccine passports, the report said.

The Nikkei said the project will be a priority for Japan's new Digital Agency, which launched this week to focus on bringing central and local government infrastructure online.

New Zealand reports 20 local cases as outbreak slows

New Zealand has reported 20 local cases, the same as in previous day, giving authorities more confidence that they are gaining a winning hand over the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Officials said all the new cases were in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city and the epicentre of the outbreak.

Daily case numbers have been declining over the past week, with the community outbreak now standing at 801 infections.

About 1.7 million people in Auckland have been in strict level 4 lockdown since the outbreak began in mid-August. Curbs have been eased since in the rest of the country, but schools, offices, restaurants and all public venues remain shut.

The government will review the remaining nationwide restrictions on Monday. Auckland is to remain in full lockdown until at least Sept.

Brazil suspends use of 12M Sinovac shots

Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa has suspended the use of over 12 million doses of a vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd that were produced in an unauthorised plant, it said in a statement.

Anvisa said it was alerted on Friday by Sao Paulo's Butantan institute, a biomedical centre that has partnered with Sinovac to locally fill and finish the vaccines, that 25 batches, or 12.1 million doses, sent to Brazil had been made in the plant.

Australia's Victoria reports 183 local cases



Australia's Victoria state, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, has reported 183 new locally acquired cases in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, health officials said.

Of the infections, 101 were linked to existing outbreaks, health department said on its Twitter account.

Mexico reports over 15,500 new cases

Mexico has reported 15,586 new confirmed cases as well as 647 more deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,420,880 and the death toll to 262,868, Health Ministry data showed.

Italy reports over 6,000 new cases

Italy has reported 56 deaths, down from 58 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 6,157 from 6,735, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 129,466 deaths have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest globally.

Italy has reported more than 4.5 million cases to date.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies