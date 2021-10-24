Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 244 people and killed over 4.9M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 24.

Medical specialists transport a patient outside a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus disease in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Russia adds 1,000 more fatalities

Russia has reported additional 1,072 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours with 35,660 new infections.

The country has seen over 1,000 daily fatalities for the sixth consecutive day, according to official data.

Melbourne to ease more curbs

Melbourne, the world's most locked-down city that emerged from its latest spate of Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, will see more curbs eased next week, officials said.

Home to about five million people, Melbourne endured 262 days, or nearly nine months, of stay-at-home restrictions during six lockdowns since March 2020, longer than the 234-day continuous lockdown in Buenos Aires.

Starting on Friday, when 80 percent of people across Victoria - of which Melbourne is the capital - are expected to be fully vaccinated, Melburnians will be free to travel throughout the state and masks will no longer be required outdoors.

Bulgaria mulls sending virus patients abroad

Bulgaria has said it would send coronavirus patients abroad as a vicious fourth wave overwhelms its health system and forces neighbouring Romania to ramp up restrictions.

Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov told the Nova TV channel that if the current rate of infections was not stemmed in 10 to 15 days there would be "enormous problems".

"Our capacity in terms of staff and ventilators has been practically exhausted, we will have to seek help from abroad," he said.

India adds nearly 16,000 new cases

India has reported 15,906 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data.

The nationwide tally of infections has reached 34.17 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the health ministry.

The country reported 561 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 454,269 fatalities.

Germany reports 13,732 more cases

Germany has reported 13,732 new Covid-19 infections and 23 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to official data.

Mexico posts 306 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 306 more Covid-19 fatalities due to the virus in the country, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 286,259.

It has previously said the numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil registers 11,716 cases

Brazil registered 318 new deaths due to the virus and 11,716 confirmed cases of the virus, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

Brazil has now reported 605,457 deaths, the second highest in the world after the United States.

China reports 43 cases

China reported 43 new cases, down from 50 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 26 of the new cases were local, down from 38 the day before.

The new local cases were reported in Beijing, the autonomous regions of Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, and Gansu, Hebei, Shaanxi and Hunan provinces.

US administers nearly 413M doses of vaccines

The United States has administered 412,856,169 doses of vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 503,521,625 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Source: TRT World