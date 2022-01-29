Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 370M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Russia holds the highest Covid-related death toll in Europe. (AFP)

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Russia logs over 100,000 daily Covid cases for the first time

Russia reported more than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time as the country weathers a surge of infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

A government Covid-19 portal registered 113,122 new cases over 24 hours, nearly double the number of daily infections just a week ago and a record high for the ninth consecutive day.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that 668 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Russia's government figures have reported 330,111 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic - the highest death toll in Europe.

However those figures are contradicted by statistics agency Rosstat, which counts Covid deaths under a broader definition and says the overall death toll is close to double the official number.

Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's Delta wave

Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the US, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's Delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks.

The seven-day rolling average for daily Covid-19 deaths in the US has been climbing since mid-November, reaching 2,267 on Thursday and surpassing a September peak of 2,100 when Delta was the dominant variant.

Now, Omicron is estimated to account for nearly all the virus circulating in the nation. Although it causes less severe disease for most people, the fact that it is more transmissible means more people are falling ill and dying.

“Omicron will push us over a million deaths,” said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine.

The average daily death toll is now at the same level as last February, when the country was slowly coming off its all-time high of 3,300 a day.

New Zealand PM Ardern in self-isolation after exposure to positive case

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into self-isolation until Tuesday after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

The exposure took place on Jan 22 during a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri, the government said, adding that the result of whole genome sequencing was expected the following day.

That would show if the infection was caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, it said.

Ardern, who is asymptomatic, is feeling well, the statement added. She will be tested on Sunday and is in isolation in line with the health ministry's directives.

The governor-general and members of her staff, who were also on board the flight, are following the same isolation procedure.

Ukraine reports new record of daily Covid-19 cases

Ukraine has registered a record daily high of 37,351 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours. The previous high of 34,408 cases was a day earlier.

Data from the health ministry showed 149 new related deaths, putting the total death toll above 100,000.

Ukraine's tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 4.02 million, with 100,031 deaths.

Third Covid wave looms in Indonesia as Omicron spreads

Indonesia is bracing for a third wave of Covid-19 infections as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives a surge in new cases, health authorities and experts said.

The country reported 9,905 new infections and seven deaths in the latest 24-hour period. It was the highest daily caseload since August last year when the country was struggling to contain a Delta-driven wave.

Indonesia had recovered from last year's spike in cases and deaths that was among the worst in the region, and daily infections had fallen to about 200 by December.

But cases are rising again just weeks after the country reported its first local Omicron case.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the next few months will be critical because Omicron is spreading “rapidly and massively."

Balkans see highest Covid deaths per 100,000 globally

Balkan countries are placed among the top 10 in Covid-19 fatalities per 100,000 people, according to the data-tracking Johns Hopkins University.

The region also continues to register a record number of the increased number of novel coronavirus cases.

With 630.38 deaths per million, Peru tops the list, followed by Bulgaria with 473.31, Bosnia and Herzegovina with 431.48, Hungary 421.20, Montenegro 408.43, and North Macedonia 398.95, Croatia 334.97 fatalities.

Canada masses security amid anti-vaccine protests

Police in Canada’s capital have called in reinforcements as a planned anti-vaccine mandate protest began to swell in numbers.

Several thousand people are expected in Ottawa as part of a group demanding an end to vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions. Some of the group’s leaders are calling for a peaceful event, but statements from some associated with the group have included threats of violence.

Ottawa police are working with national security agencies to identify any potential threats to public safety, Chief Peter Sloly said during a press briefing.

Easier to produce Covid vaccine shows promise in trials - study

A Covid-19 vaccine that can be produced locally in low- and middle-income countries is yielding promising results in early clinical trials, researchers say.

The NDV-HXP-S vaccine, developed at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, uses an engineered version of the harmless Newcastle disease virus studded with coronavirus spike proteins to teach the immune system to recognize and attack the virus that causes Covid.

Using blood samples from trial participants, researchers found that NDV-HXP-S induces proportionally more antibodies that can neutralize the virus and fewer non-neutralizing antibodies than the current mRNA vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech, they reported on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

