Fast News

Coroanvirus pandemic has killed over 4.4 million people and infected over 212 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 22:

A man wearing a face mask amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic leaves a subway station in downtown Moscow on August 20, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Russia reports 762 more deaths

Russia has reported 20,564 new coronavirus cases, including 1,661 in Moscow and 1,481 in St Petersburg, which took the national tally to 6,747,087.

The Russian coronavirus task force said 762 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 176,044.

Rosstat, the government statistics agency, keeps a separate count from the pandemic task force and says it has recorded about 315,000 deaths related to Covid-19 between last April and June this year.

Germany reports 7,050 new cases

Germany has recorded 7,050 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the case total to 3,868,197, and 3 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 91,976, Robert Koch Institute reports.

Tokyo reports nearly 4,400 cases

Tokyo has reported 4,392 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, public broadcaster NHK said.

Brazil reports 28,388 new cases, 698 deaths

Brazil has recorded 28,388 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 698 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 574,209, according to ministry data.

New Zealand reports 21 local cases

New Zealand has recorded 21 new cases of Covid-19, bringing infections associated with the current community outbreak to 72, health officials said.

Of the 21 new cases, 20 are in Auckland, the largest city, and one is in the capital Wellington.

The Pacific nation of 5.1 million is under a strict lockdown until midnight on Tuesday as the outbreak has widened beyond the two key cities.

Mexico reports 20,307 new cases, 847 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 20,307 new cases of Covid-19 and 847 more deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,217,415 and the death toll to 252,927.

Australia's Victoria reports 65 local cases

Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 65 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, health officials said.

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews extended on Saturday a Melbourne city lockdown to the entire state as cases spread to the regions.

Netherlands protest over music festival restrictions



Hundreds of performers and festival organisers have staged demonstration marches in six Dutch cities to protest what they argue are unfair restrictions that have forced the cancellation of summer festivals and other events.

The government has banned large-scale events such as festivals until at least September 19 amid fears over the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.

One-day events with a maximum of 750 visitors are allowed for people with a Covid-19 app showing they have been vaccinated, have recently tested negative or have recovered within the past six months.

Organisers of Saturday's "Unmute Us" protest point to overseas events and the return of crowds to soccer stadiums as evidence that people can congregate in large numbers without infection numbers surging.

"All festivals and events must be allowed to resume at full capacity from September 1," organisers said in a statement. "The government no longer has any valid arguments to refuse."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies