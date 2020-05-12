Fast News

The global pandemic has killed more than 286,000 people and infected over 4.2 million even as countries are slowly lifting restrictions. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 12:

Quarantine worker spray disinfectants in front of a night club on the night spots in the Itaewon neighborhood, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Seoul, South Korea, May 12, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

The two new cases are a 19-year-old woman from Bangkok and a 51-year-old woman from southern Narathiwat province. Both were infected by coming into contact with previous cases, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The majority of new cases in the past two weeks are from southern Thailand, including a cluster at an immigration detention centre in Songkhla province, Taweesin said.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 933 to 170,508 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 933 to 170,508, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 116 to 7,533, the tally showed.

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus pandemic in the country remained above the critical threshold of 1 with an estimated value of 1.07, the Robert Koch Institute for public health and disease control earlier said.

South Korea reports 27 new cases

South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. After dozens of recent infections were linked to club goers in Seoul, health workers are scrambling to test thousands of people who visited nightspots in the capital city.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national figures to 10,936 cases and 258 deaths.

At least 1,138 infections have been linked to international arrivals, but such cases have declined after the country strengthened border controls in April, enforcing two-week quarantines on all passengers coming from abroad.

Singapore loosens restrictions

Singaporeans will be able to get a haircut at the barber or pop in to their favorite bakery as the government loosens coronavirus restrictions three weeks before a partial lockdown ends.

Despite an upsurge in cases due to an outbreak among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories, the government says transmission in the local community has dropped and it plans a phased reopening of the economy.

Barbers and hairdressers, food manufacturers and outlets, and laundry shops are among selected businesses that can open with strict health measures in placeafter five weeks of shutdown.



Singapore has reported 23,822 infections, the most in Asia after China, India and Pakistan. But it has a low fatality rate of 21 deaths. About 90 percent of cases are linked to foreign workers' dorms, which have all remained locked down as testing continues.

Australia's Victoria state to reopen classrooms earlier than expected

Australia's second-most populous state will resume face-to-face teaching from May 27, weeks earlier than expected, after a school shutdown to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The state including the city of Melbourne would take a staggered approach with teenagers in classrooms first, followed by younger pupils from June 9, Andrew said.

The Labor premier has been criticised by his political opponents for being too slow to reopen schools, a step seen as key to restoring the national economy which is heading for its first recession in 30 years.

China reports one new case

China reported just one new coronavirus case as the government presses ahead with re-opening measures, including allowing Beijing middle school senior students to return to class and Shanghai Disneyland to open its gates again to a limited number of visitors.

The single new case follows double-digit increases over the previous two days that had set off renewed warnings from officials for citizens to avoid becoming overconfident and prompted the suspension of train service to one affected county in the northeastern province of Jilin.

The National Health Commission also said 115 people remain in treatment and 763 are being isolated and monitored as either suspected cases or after testing positive for the virus without showing symptoms.

China has not reported a new death from the virus in almost a month. In total, it has recorded 4,633 deaths among 82,919 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

US deaths cross 80,000 as virus hits White House

US coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters and Johns Hopkins University tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures.

Deaths in the United States, the epicentre of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day since mid-April despite efforts to slow the outbreak.

The death toll is higher than any fatalities from the seasonal flu going back to 1967 and represents more US deaths than during the first eight years of the AIDS epidemic, from 1981 to 1988.

Total coronavirus cases in the United States have exceeded 1.3 million with infections rising in such states as Mississippi, Minnesota and Nebraska, highlighting the risk of a new wave of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Mexico sees 108 new deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry confirmed 1,305 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, along with 108 additional deaths.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 36,327 and 3,573 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

The daily death toll has been falling since Thursday, when Mexico reported its highest one-day total since the start of the crisis, with 257 fatalities.

Brazil records 5,632 new cases, 396 deaths

Brazil registered 5,632 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 396 deaths from the disease, according to the Health Ministry.

The country has now registered a total of 168,331 confirmed cases of the virus and 11,519 deaths.

Reporting of coronavirus cases from state health authorities to the ministry tends to slow over the weekend

Trump says may limit contact with Pence over virus scare

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Mike Pence has tested negative for coronavirus but he may limit his contact with the vice president for the moment.

Trump also suggested that Pence was in quarantine after his press secretary tested positive, though he did not say it outright.

"I would say that he and I will be talking about that," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked if he was considering limiting contacts with Pence.

Tesla CEO restarts California factory amid lockdown

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Monday that the company has restarted its California factory, a move that defied local government orders involving measures to contain the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Musk practically dared authorities to arrest him, writing that he would be on the assembly line and if anyone is taken into custody, it should be him.

State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies