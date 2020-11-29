Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 62 million people and cut more than 1.4 million lives short. Here are the developments for November 29:

Pedestrians walk with umbrellas as it rains amid Covid-19 in central Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, November 29, 2020

S. Korea mulls stricter social distancing amid cases resurge

South Korean authorities will consider tighter social distancing restrictions to clamp down on economic activities after last week saw the fastest spread of infections since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is to meet with health authority officials at 0600 GMT to decide whether virus curbs need to be tightened further to slow transmissions, Yonhap News said.

South Korea reported 450 infections of the new virus after reporting more than 500 new virus cases for three days in a row, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

This third wave marks the highest level of infections in nearly nine months.

South Korea on Tuesday began applying Level 2 social distancing rules, the third-highest in the country’s five-tier system, in greater Seoul area.

Germany reports 14,611 cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 14,611 to 1,042,700, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 158 to 16,123, the tally showed.

Britain secures additional Moderna vaccine doses

Britain has secured an additional two million doses of Moderna Inc’s virus vaccine candidate, the government said in a statement.

Following the latest deal, Britain has access to enough doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate for around 3.5 million people. Overall, it has access to 357 million doses of vaccines from 7 different developers, according to the statement.

“With a wide range of vaccine candidates in our portfolio, we stand ready to deploy a vaccine should they receive approval from our medicines regulator, starting with those who will benefit most,” Britain’s health minister, Matt Hancock, said in the statement.

Mexico posts more than 10,000 new cases

Mexico has reported 10,008 new coronavirus infections and 586 additional deaths, health ministry data showed, bringing the official number of cases to 1,100,683 with a total death toll of 105,459.

Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing.

China reports 11 new cases

China has reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for November 28, compared with six cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared with four a day earlier.

Mainland China has a total of 86,512 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Virus surge leads to curfew in San Francisco

A surge in coronavirus cases will put San Francisco under a curfew beginning on Monday and trigger other restrictions related to the virus, the city announced.

The curfew requires non-essential businesses to close and prohibits members of different households from gathering between 10 pm and 5 am until December 21, Mayor London Breed said Saturday.

San Mateo county outside San Francisco will also be subject to the same rules after the state of California classified both under its most restrictive tier of locations based on the spread of the virus.

In addition to the curfew, certain indoor businesses will be required to either close or reduce capacity beginning on Sunday at noon, Breed said.

Brazil registers 51,922 new cases

Brazil has registered 51,922 additional cases over the last 24 hours and 587 new deaths, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 6,290,272 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 172,561 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies