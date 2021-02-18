Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.43 million people and infected over 110 million globally. Here are virus-related developments for February 18:

A man walks past newspaper boards during the Covid-19 outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Pfizer says South African variant could significantly reduce vaccine protection

A laboratory study has suggested the South African variant may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutation, the companies have said.

The study found the vaccine was still able to neutralise the virus and there is not yet evidence from trials in people that the variant reduces vaccine protection, the companies said.

Still, they are making investments and talking to regulators about developing an updated version of their mRNA vaccine or a booster shot, if needed.

For the study, scientists from the companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) developed an engineered virus that contained the same mutations carried on the spike portion of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa, known as B.1.351.

The spike, used by the virus to enter human cells, is the primary target of many Covid-19 vaccines.

Nepal approves Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use

Nepal approved Vero Cell vaccine for emergency use, a government official told Reuters, the second shot to be cleared after the AstraZeneca product.

"Conditional permission has been granted to the Chinese vaccine for its emergency use in Nepal," said Santosh K.C, a senior official in the Department of Drug Administration.

India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa and UK for virus strains

India will make molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil in a bid to contain the spread of more infectious virus variants found in those countries.

India, which has reported the highest number of overall virus cases after the United States, detected the South African variant in four people last month and the Brazilian one in one person this month.

The government has said the South African and Brazilian strains can more easily infect a person's lungs than the UK mutation. India has so far reported 187 cases of infection with the UK variant.

Thailand reports 150 new virus cases

Thailand reported 150 new virus cases and no new deaths on Thursday, its virus task force said.

The new infections took the overall total to 25,111 cases while fatalities remained at 82.

Hong Kong approves Sinovac vaccine for emergency use

Hong Kong has formally approved Sinovac vaccine for emergency use, the city's health secretary said, paving the way for its introduction in the global financial hub.

In a statement, Sophia Chan said the vaccine met the "safety, efficacy and quality requirements specified in Hong Kong emergency situations".

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could reach Mexico on Saturday

A first shipment of Sputnik V vaccine could reach Mexico as soon as Saturday, Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said.

The Mexican government has agreed to purchase 24 million doses of the vaccine, he added.

China reports 11 new virus cases in mainland vs 7 a day earlier

China reported 11 new mainland virus cases on February 17, official data showed, up from seven a day earlier but once again there were no locally transmitted infections.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections that originated from overseas. New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 20 from six a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 89,806, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Hong Kong ease pandemic rules as cases decline

Hong Kong is reducing social distancing rules following a sharp drop in new virus cases, including restarting indoor dining and reopening gyms.

The relaxation that took effect on Thursday is a huge relief for the city’s service sector, which has been hammered by periodical closure orders and strict limits on dining out.

Under the new rules, indoor dining is permitted until 10 pm with no more than four people allowed at a table. Other outlets allowed to reopen include video arcades, fitness centres, beauty and massage parlours, amusement centres, karaoke bars and sports facilities. Staff at such facilities must undergo a coronavirus test every 14 days.

South Korea daily infections top 600

South Korea’s daily increase in virus infections has exceeded 600 for the second straight day, continuing an upward trend following last week’s Lunar New Year’s holidays.

The 621 new cases brought the national caseload to 85,567, including 1,544 deaths. The country reported 621 new cases on Wednesday, which was the highest daily jump in more than a month.

BioNTech says 'committed' to supplying Taiwan with vaccine

Germany's BioNTech said it still intends to provide Taiwan with vaccine doses after the island's health chief warned "political pressure" had scuppered a deal with the company.

Taiwanese health minister Chen Shih-chung said that negotiations with the German firm to acquire five million Pfizer-BioNTech shots fell through in December "because someone doesn't want Taiwan to be too happy".

His comments raised concerns China might be trying to hinder Taiwan's inoculation drive.

Indonesia kicks off second wave of Covid-19 vaccinations

Market traders were among the first to benefit from Indonesia's second phase of mass vaccinations, as the government looks to right the country's pandemic-battered economy.

Medical teams are now focusing on workers in close contact with the public and people over 60, authorities announced, after a first phase prioritising health workers, 1.1 million of whom have been vaccinated according to the health ministry.

Indonesia's economy – Southeast Asia's largest – has lurched into recession during an outbreak which has infected almost 1.3 million people and killed more than 33,000, according to official data, though low testing rates mean the figures could be much higher.

One-third of US military refusing to receive vaccine

Pentagon officials have said that about one-third of the US military are declining to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, despite significant coronavirus infection levels in the forces.

Major General Jeff Taliaferro revealed the high refusal rate in Congressional hearing, as the US Defense Department continues to classify covid vaccines as optional because they have yet to receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration.

"Acceptance rates are somewhere in the two-thirds territory," said Taliaferro, stressing that the figure is based on "very early data."

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said that there was no detailed military-wide data on vaccinations, but said more than 916,500 had been administered so far.

Mexico reports nearly 1,100 new deaths

Mexico has reported 1,075 new confirmed deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the overall toll to 177,061.

English lockdown reducing infections but prevalence still high

England's third national Covid-19 lockdown is helping to reduce infections, a study has found, but the prevalence of cases remains high as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes a cautious route to re-opening the economy.

Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.

The study, known as REACT-1 and led by researchers at Imperial College London, found that national prevalence was two thirds lower between February 4 and 1 3 than it had been in the previous survey that covered January 6-22.

"It's really encouraging news. We do think that lockdown is having an effect. We've seen this quite rapid decline now between January and this month," Paul Elliott, director of the programme at Imperial, told reporters.

UN chief urges global plan to reverse unfair vaccine access

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sharply criticised the "wildly uneven and unfair" distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, saying 10 countries have administered 75 percent of all vaccinations and demanding a global effort to get all people in every nation vaccinated as soon as possible.

The UN chief told a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council that 130 countries have not received a single dose of vaccine and declared that "at this critical moment, vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community."

Guterres called for an urgent Global Vaccination Plan to bring together those with the power to ensure equitable vaccine distribution -- scientists, vaccine producers, and those who can fund the effort.

And he called on the world’s major economic powers in the Group of 20 to establish an emergency task force to establish a plan and coordinate its implementation and financing. He said the task force should have the capacity "to mobilise the pharmaceutical companies and key industry and logistics actors."

Mentally ill 'ignored' in most European vaccine plans

Most European countries are ignoring mentally ill patients in their Covid-19 vaccine strategies despite such patients being highly vulnerable to contracting and dying from the disease, the leading mental health organisations have warned.

Out of 20 European countries surveyed for a study, only the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and Denmark were found to recognise severe mental illness as a high-risk medical condition and to have made specific provisions for vaccinating patients.

"These patients are completely disregarded in most vaccination plans, and this needs to change," said Livia De Picker, a professor at the University Psychiatric Hospital Campus Duffel in Belgium who co-led the research.

"Recent work shows that if you have a psychiatric disorder your risk of Covid infection rises by 65%, and severely mentally ill patients are between 1.5 and 2 times more likely to die."





