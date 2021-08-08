Fast News

​​Covid-19 has killed more than 4.2M people and infected around 202M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 8:

A pigeon flies over the Grand Mosque, a day before the annual hajj pilgrimage, July 17, 2021. (AP)

Sunday, August 8:

Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad - SPA

Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting August 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the pandemic, the state news agency (SPA) has reported.

With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining precautionary measures.

An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to include authorised vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

Vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the report added.

Umrah, a pilgrimage to Islam's two holiest sites that is undertaken at any time of the year, was reopened in October for domestic worshippers after it was totally upon the outbreak of the pandemic.

Germany's cases rise by 3,127 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 3,127 to 3,790,766, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 4 to 91,782, the tally showed.

India reports 39,070 cases

India has reported 39,070 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, taking its tally to 31.93 million cases.

Deaths rose by 491, taking total fatalities to 427,862.

Canadian border will open to vaccinated Americans

A strike that would have caused major disruptions at the Canadian border that will be opened to Americans on Monday for the first time in 17 months was averted when border guards reached a tentative agreement with the government.

About 9,000 union members of the Canada Border Services Agency (CSBA) reached a proposed deal late Friday, after working-to-rule, or doing the bare minimum, during the day and warning that major delays would be encountered.

But the agreement means that fully-vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed into Canada for non-essential travel for the first time since the border was closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

By mutual agreement between the two countries, the border was only opened for shipment of essential goods such as pharmaceuticals and food. Most of those goods are transported by semi-trailer trucks.

China reports 96 cases

China has reported 96 new cases of the virus on the mainland for August 7, down from 107 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

The latest clusters were mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials said.

Among the new confirmed infections, 81 were locally transmitted, up from 75 a day earlier, while 15 cases were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Organisers report 26 new Games-related cases

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics reported 26 new Games-related virus cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 430 cases.

Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks

Australia's three most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland have reported a total of 282 Covid-19 new locally acquired infections, with authorities struggling to quell outbreaks of the Delta variant.

NSW reported 262 fresh cases, down from the pandemic high of 319 seen on Saturday, with more than five million people in Sydney regions along the coastline under a lockdown for six weeks already.

"I urge everybody to please stick to the rules, the health advice, and only leave home if you absolutely have to," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

One woman in her 80s has died overnight bringing the total number of deaths in the current outbreak to 28.

There are 362 people in hospital in NSW, with 58 in intensive care. Of the people in intensive care, 54 were unvaccinated.

Neighbouring Victoria reported 11 new locally acquired virus cases, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week.

US averaging 100,000 new infections a day

The outbreak in the United States has crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections, a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in the South.

Health officials fear that cases, hospitalisations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans don’t embrace the vaccine. Nationwide, 50% of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

“Our models show that if we don’t (vaccinate people), we could be up to several hundred thousand cases a day, similar to our surge in early January,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said on CNN this week.

It took the US about nine months to cross 100,000 average daily cases in November before peaking at about 250,000 in early January. Cases bottomed out in June, averaging about 11,000 per day, but six weeks later the number is 107,143.

Hospitalisations and deaths are also increasing, though all are still below peaks seen early this year before vaccines became widely available. More than 44,000 Americans are currently hospitalised, according to the CDC, up 30% in a week and nearly four times the number in June.

Mexico adds more than 20,000 new infections

Mexico has registered 20,018 new confirmed cases and 515 additional fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 2,964,244 infections and 244,248 deaths, according to health ministry data released.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Brazil reports 43,033 cases, 990 deaths

Brazil had 43,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 990 deaths, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 20,151,779, cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 562,752, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

Malawi receives 302,400 vaccine doses

Malawi has received 302,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus vaccine donated by the US through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.

Health Minister Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the vaccines will be distributed at vaccination centres across the country on Monday.

“The vaccines will help in our efforts to reduce the number of people affected and fight the disease ,” Chiponda told journalists after receiving the consignment at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The vaccines were received barely one week after Malawi ran out of doses of Oxford’s AstraZeneca jab.

“The single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines will complement USAID’s efforts in partnership with Malawi’s Ministry of Health to end the global Covid-19 pandemic,” United States Embassy Charge’ d’Affaires Jeremy Neitzke said via Twitter.

Bangladesh starts special drive to vaccinate 3.2M people in 6 days

Amid alleged violations of social distancing and other health instructions, Bangladesh has started a special drive to vaccinate 3.2 million people across the country within six days without pre-registration.

This new campaign will be operated along with an ongoing regular inoculation as the nationwide lockdown continues.

Every day from 9 am to 3 pm the new vaccination campaign will be run simultaneously at 4,600 unions, 1,054 wards under municipalities, and 12 city corporations including the capital Dhaka, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 32,706 vaccinators accompanied by 48,459 volunteers are taking part in the drive.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies