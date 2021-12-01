Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 263M people and killed over 5.2M worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for December 1:

The Saudi ministry urged people to complete their vaccination and ordered travellers to respect self-isolation and testing rules. (AFP)

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Saudi confirms first case of Omicron

Saudi Arabia has confirmed its first case of the Omicron coming from a north African country, the state news agency said.

SPA, quoting a statement from the kingdom's Health Ministry, said authorities had isolated the person and people who were in contact with them.

It is the first Omicron variant case reported in the Middle East and North Africa. The ministry said the person was a Saudi national who had travelled from a North African country, without giving further details.

Japan suspends new flight reservations

Japan has asked international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December in a further tightening of already strict border controls.

The transportation ministry said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing worry over the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Japan also started offering vaccine booster shots to health care workers.

Nigeria detects first case of Omicron variant from October

Nigeria has detected its first case of the Omicron variant in a sample it collected in October, weeks before South Africa alerted the world about the variant last week.

It is the first West African country that has recorded the Omicron variant since scientists in southern Africa detected and reported it, adding to a list of nearly 20 countries to have the variant.

Portugal reintroduces virus measures

Portugal has re-imposed measures to try to contain a new surge in cases, tightening control in all airports, sea ports and land borders.

Wearing a face mask will once again be mandatory in enclosed spaces and a digital certificate proving vaccination or recovery from the virus must be shown to enter restaurants, cinemas and hotels.

Germany reports highest daily death toll for 9 months

Germany has reported the highest number of deaths since mid-February as hospitals warned that the country could have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, above the peak of last winter.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's state infectious disease agency, reported 67,186 new cases, up 302 from a week ago, and 446 deaths — the highest daily figure since February 18, bringing the overall death toll to 101,790.

This includes four people in southern Germany who tested positive for the Omicron variant even though they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Fiji reopens to foreign tourists for first time in nearly two years

Fiji has reopened its border to international travellers for the first time in nearly two years, as the Pacific Island country seeks to revive its dominant tourism industry.

Fiji shut its border to all foreign nationals in March 2020 in a desperate bid to stop its limited medical facilities being overrun.

Concerns growing about pause in bookings, business travel delay

Airlines are bracing for a fresh round of volatility due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that could force them to adjust schedules and destinations at short notice and to rely more on domestic markets where possible, analysts have said.

Many travellers have already booked trips for the Christmas period, a peak season for airlines, but there are growing industry concerns over a pause in future bookings and further delays to the already slow recovery in business travel.

Fitch Ratings said it had lowered its global passenger traffic forecasts for 2021 and 2022, with the emergence of new variants like Omicron highlighting the likelihood that conditions would remain volatile for airlines.

US CDC moving to tighten international testing rules

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said it is working to impose stricter Covid-19 testing rules for air travelers entering the United States amid concerns about a new variant.

The CDC confirmed in a statement it is working to revise its current Global Testing Order "for travel as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States."

South Korea reports daily record of over 5,000 new infections

South Korea has reported a new daily record of 5,123 new cases, as the country battles to contain a sharp rise in patients with severe symptoms and stave off the Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has said.

The government on Monday shelved plans to further relax Covid-19 curbs due to the strain on its healthcare system from rising hospitalisations and deaths as well as the threat posed by the new variant.

Sydney braces for more Omicron cases but no lockdowns for now



Australian authorities have flagged another probable case of the Omicron variant in Sydney as they braced for more infections after at least two international travellers visited several locations in the city while likely infectious.

Officials in New South Wales (NSW), home to Sydney, said initial testing "strongly indicates" a man in his 40s, who arrived from southern Africa on Nov. 25, had been infected with the Omicron variant and had spent time in the community.

Hong Kong bans non-residents from three more countries over Omicron



Hong Kong will ban non-residents from entering the city from Japan, Portugal and Sweden from Friday, adding to a fast-expanding list of countries facing travel restrictions due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

Non-Hong Kong residents who have been in the three countries in the past 21 days will not be allowed to enter the global financial hub. Residents can only board flights if fully vaccinated and will have to undergo 21-days of quarantine in a hotel at their own cost.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies