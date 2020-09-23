Saudi Arabia to lift ban on Umrah pilgrimage

Fast News

The pandemic has killed over 974,000 people and infected over 31 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 23:

A picture taken June 23, 2020 shows a few worshippers performing al-Fajr prayer at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. (STR / AFP)

Mexico's death toll approaches 75,000

Mexico's confirmed caseload rose to 705,263, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 74,348.

Authorities reported 4,683 new cases along with 651 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing

Mainland China reports 10 new cases

Mainland China reported 10 new cases as of September 22, up from six a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic infections also rose to 18 from 15 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed cases for mainland China now stands at 85,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Canada makes multiple deals for 262M vaccines

French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi and Britain's GSK have promised up to 72 million doses of their vaccine candidate to the Canadian government, which has already signed similar agreements with several American companies.

The two groups, which plan to seek regulatory approval for the vaccine in the first half of 2021, launched human clinical trials in early September, for which 440 participants are being recruited.

The vaccine candidate, developed by Sanofi in partnership with GSK, is based on technology that Sanofi has used to produce seasonal influenza vaccines and on immunological agents developed by GSK.

Canada already signed in August agreements in principle for candidate vaccines with American firms Novavax, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna

Ottawa has requested from Moderna an additional 14 million additional doses, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on Monday.

In total, "Canada has now ensured guaranteed access to a minimum of 154 million doses and up to a maximum of 262 million potential vaccines to protect Canadians and save lives," she told a news conference.

Australia's Victoria state reports 15 new cases

Australia's hot spot of Victoria said new cases nearly halved against the previous day as the state looks to ease some restrictions as early as next week.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported five deaths and 15 new cases in the last 24 hours, compared with three deaths and 28 cases on Tuesday.

Average cases over the last two weeks in Melbourne, the epicentre of country's second wave, fell below 30 on Wednesday.

Restrictions in Melbourne may be eased if average cases remain below 50 as of September 28

Brazil reports over 33,000 new daily cases

Brazil recorded 33,536 additional confirmed cases the past 24 hours, as well as 836 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 4.59 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 138,108, according to ministry data

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on Umrah pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia will allow pilgrims residing inside the country to undertake the Umrah pilgrimage beginning on October 4, after a seven-month pause due to coronavirus concerns, state news agency SPA reported.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina undertaken any time of the year, attracting 19 million people last year.

Saudi Arabia had instituted a freeze on Umrah in March.

It will now allow 6,000 citizens and residents inside the kingdom to perform Umrah daily, representing 30% of a revised capacity of 20,000 that takes into account precautionary health measures, SPA added.

That will expand to 75% of capacity on October 18.

Beginning November 1, Saudi Arabia will allow visitors from specific countries deemed safe to perform Umrah at 100% of the revised capacity, until the end of the pandemic, SPA said.

This year, Saudi Arabia conducted a limited Hajj, the larger pilgrimage that usually attracts around 3 million people, for a few thousand citizens and residents.

Official data show Hajj and Umrah earn the kingdom about $12 billion a year.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia reported 330,798 total cases of coronavirus and 4,542 deaths, as cases in the Gulf region topped 800,000.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies