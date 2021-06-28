Fast News

Coronavirus has infected more than 181 million people and has claimed over 3.9 million lives. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 28:

Saudi physician Hala Alkattan prepares to inject a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a new coronavirus vaccination centre, at the Jeddah old airport in Saudi Arabia (AP)

Monday, June 28:

Saudi Arabia to inoculate 12 to 18-year-olds with Pfizer shot

Saudi Arabia will start inoculating young people aged 12 to 18-year-olds with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine after it was approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the health ministry confirmed.

Germany seeks to ban British travellers from EU

Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a vaccine, The Times reported on Monday.

The German chancellor wants to designate Britain as a "country of concern" because the Delta variant is so widespread, the newspaper said.

Brazil reports over 33,000 new daily cases

Brazil recorded 33,704 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 739 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 18.4 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 513,474 according to ministry data.

UK's Konta out of Wimbledon because of virus contact

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Johanna Konta, the only British woman seeded in singles at Wimbledon, was dropped from the tournament because a member of her team had tested positive.

The All England Club said the 27th-seeded Konta was determined to have been in close contact with the team member and so is required to self-isolate for 10 days.

The Grand Slam tournament begins Monday. It was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the first time since 1945 that Wimbledon wasn't contested.

Konta, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2017, is the first singles player in either the women's or men's bracket to be withdrawn from the field because of virus protocols.

The All England Club said the team member showed COVID-19 symptoms Friday morning and took a PCR test, which came back positive for the illness.

The 30-year-old Konta also was a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2016 and the French Open in 2019.

US has administered over 323M vaccine shots so far

The United States has administered 323,327,328 doses of vaccines in the country, and distributed 381,282,720 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 322,123,103 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 26 out of 381,276,030 doses delivered.

The agency said 179,261,269 people had received at least one shot, while 153,028,665 in the United States are fully vaccinated.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer-BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

South Africa tightens restrictions to fight resurgent virus

Battling a fast-increasing surge of cases, South Africa has reintroduced tough restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales and an extended nightly curfew.

The delta variant, first discovered in India, appears to be driving South Africa’s new increase, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday night, announcing the return to strict measures.

South Africa recorded more than 15,000 new cases Sunday, including 122 deaths, bringing its total fatalities to near 60,000.

Gauteng, the country’s most populous province which includes the largest city Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria, has the brunt of the current surge, accounting for about 66% of new infections.

Health authorities are concerned that the country’s eight other provinces are likely to soon see spikes in cases to match those in Gauteng, where hospitals are running short of beds and patients are being taken to health facilities in other provinces.

Neighbouring Zimbabwe, Namibia and Mozambique are also fighting growing numbers of cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies