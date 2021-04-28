Fast News

Empty vials of the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine are pictured at the San Martin hospital, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina on January 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 29:

Scientists back Brazil over Sputnik V vaccine ban

Scientists have backed Brazil's drug regulator's decision to stop the import of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on the basis that batches they tested carried a live version of a common cold-causing virus.

Top virologist Angela Rasmussen told AFP the finding "raises questions about the integrity of the manufacturing processes" and could be a safety issue for people with weaker immune systems, if the problem were found to be widespread.

Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, has denied the reports.

The issue centers around an "adenovirus vector" -- a virus that normally causes mild respiratory illness but in vaccines is genetically modified so that it cannot replicate, and edited to carry the DNA instructions for human cells to develop the spike protein of the coronavirus.

This in turn trains the human system to be prepared in case it then encounters the real coronavirus.

The Sputnik V vaccine uses two different adenovirus vectors to accomplish this task: adenovirus type 26 (Ad26) for the first shot, and adenovirus type 5 (Ad5) for the second shot.

According to a slideshow uploaded online, scientists at Anvisa, Brazil's regulator, said they tested samples of the booster shot and found it was "replication competent" -- meaning that once inside the body, the adenovirus can continue to multiply.

They added that this had likely occurred because of a manufacturing problem called "recombination," in which the modified adenovirus had gained back the genes it needed to replicate while it was being grown inside engineered human cells in a lab.

Brazilian regulators did not evaluate the first shot.

But on Monday they denied a request from several states in the northeast of the country to acquire more than 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The federal government has additionally ordered 10 million.

Brazil nears 400,000 virus deaths

Brazil is on the verge of registering 400,000 deaths this week, after the Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 3,163 new virus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 398,185.

Brazil is quickly catching up with the world's worst death toll in the US, which has seen more than 570,000 casualties in total but less than a thousand deaths per day in recent weeks.

Brazil's crisis has spiraled out of control in recent months, with patchy restrictions on circulation and a highly contagious new virus variant driving infections.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has drawn harsh criticism for playing down the dangers of the virus, shunning masks and pushing unproven remedies.

Younger Brazilians are increasingly being affected, with those in their 20s showing the greatest increase in deaths so far this year, according to a report published by government biomedical institute Fiocruz last week.

Brazil's Health Ministry also reported on Wednesday 79,726 new confirmed cases, which now total 14,521,289.

EU slams China, Russia for promoting fake vaccine info

Beijing and Moscow have stepped up "state-sponsored disinformation" campaigns denigrating Western-developed vaccines while promoting their own, the EU said.

"The so-called 'vaccine diplomacy' follows a zero-sum game logic" that seeks to "undermine trust in Western-made vaccines, EU institutions and Western/European vaccination strategies," said a report from the EU's foreign service, the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Since December, Russian media, authorities and state companies have united behind pushing the Sputnik V vaccine while using "antagonistic messaging" to accuse the EU of "sabotaging" the Russian jab, the report said.

"Pro-Kremlin media outlets, including the official Sputnik V Twitter account, have sought to undermine public trust in the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and cast doubt on its procedures and political impartiality."

Beijing meanwhile was promoting its vaccines as "more suitable for developing countries," including those in the Western Balkans, while deploying "misleading narratives" about the safety of Western vaccines and even on the origin of the virus, the EU report said.

Mexico to begin bottling Sputnik V vaccine

Mexico will begin bottling and packaging the Sputnik V vaccine, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said, two days after Brazil refused to approve the shot.

Mexico has already received more than 1 million doses of Sputnik V in recent months. Ebrard said the state-owned company Birmex is working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to prepare the bottling operations.

The announcement came after Brazil’s health regulator cited safety concerns while rejecting several states’ requests to import almost 30 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, prompting criticism from the Russian government.

During a visit to Russia, Ebrard brushed off criticism of the vaccine as “propaganda.”

UK orders 60m Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses

Britain on Wednesday announced that it had ordered 60 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for a booster programme aimed at protecting the most vulnerable during winter.

Britain has been the European country worst-hit by the virus, recording more than 127,000 deaths, although it rolled out a successful mass-vaccination campaign in early December, using AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Nearly 34 million first doses have been administered, and a quarter of the adult population, or 13.5 million people, have received a second dose, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The booster programme will be aimed at protecting the most vulnerable before winter.

The news came as a study by the Public Health Agency of England (PHE) showed that a single dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine reduces transmission within the same household by up to a 50 percent.

