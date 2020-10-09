Fast News

Around 36.7 million have tested positive for Covid-19 globally, while at least 1,066,000 have died from the virus. Here are the updates for October 9:

Passengers at the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, October 8, 2020. (AP)

Friday, October 9, 2020

Germany's confirmed virus cases rise by 4,516

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany have increased by 4,516 in another record singe-day rise since reaching peak levels in March and April earlier this year.

The latest cases take the country's total to 314,660 infections, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 11, the tally showed.

Czech Republic's daily virus cases rise to 5,394

The Czech Republic's daily count of the new coronavirus has risen to 5,394, the third record tally in a row, as the country tightened anti-pandemic measures in an attempt to curb the recent surge.

The overall number of cases reached 100,757 in the country of 10.7 million and 869 people have died in connection with the Covid-19 illness, Health Ministry data showed.

India's coronavirus infections rise by 70,496

India's total virus cases have risen by 70,496 in the last 24 hours to 6.91 million, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from virus infections rose by 964 to 106,490, the ministry said.

India's death toll from the virus rose past 100,000, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Australia records second day without virus death

Australia has reported its second straight day without any virus deaths, the longest stretch without any fatalities from the virus in three months.

Australian states and territories reported 16 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 28 on Thursday, and no deaths for two days, the first time Australia has gone 48 hours without a virus death since July 11.

The results cement optimism that Australia has contained a second wave of virus infections.

The country's second most populous state Victoria, the epicentre of Australia's virus outbreak, said they now have less than 200 active infections.

Sri Lanka struggles to contain virus

Sri Lankan health authorities are working to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas.

The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported its first locally transmitted infection in more than two months, which led to the discovery of a cluster centred around a garment factory in densely populated Western province.

By Friday the number of infections linked to the cluster climbed to 1,053, with more than 2,000 more people asked to quarantine at home. The majority of infected people are co-workers of the first patient, who is a worker at the garment factory.

Gilead says antiviral remdesivir speeds up recovery time

Final data from Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir has shown the treatment cut Covid-19 recovery time by five days compared with patients who got a placebo, one day faster than indicated in preliminary data.

Gilead’s drug was among the first to be used as a treatment for the virus and was one of the drugs recently used to treat US President Donald Trump.

Remdesivir received emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration on May 1 and has since been authorised for use in several other countries.

Top Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat tests positive

Long-time chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat, one of the most prominent Palestinian leaders on the world stage, has tested positive for the virus.

A statement on Twitter from the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee released a statement on Twitter about his health condition, wishing him "a speedy recovery."

The 65-year-old has been a key figure in Palestinian politics for decades, often serving as the main interlocutor for foreign envoys and the international media.

Morocco reports record spike in daily cases

Morocco's virus death toll has risen to 2,486 after 47 new fatalities were reported.

The country's Health Ministry reported 2,929 new infections, the highest single-day numbers since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the tally to 142,953.

Mexico's virus death toll tops 83,000

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 5,300 new cases and 370 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 804,488 infections and 83,096 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China joins COVAX vaccine facility

China says it has formally joined the global vaccine facility known as COVAX, becoming the biggest economy to back the initiative to date.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement that China has ample vaccine manufacturing capabilities and will prioritise supplying developing countries when vaccines are ready.

The COVAX Facility, led by the World Health Organization, aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, mainland China reported 21 new cases, up from 11 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 85,521, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies