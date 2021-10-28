Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 245M people and killed nearly 5M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for October 28:

People dine at Boat Quay during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore, September 24, 2021. (Reuters)

Singapore looking into unusual surge after record cases

Singapore's health ministry said it is looking into an "unusual surge" in infections after the city-state reported 5,324 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the most since the beginning of the pandemic.

Singapore also recorded 10 new deaths from the disease on Wednesday, taking the toll to 349.

"The infection numbers are unusually high today, mostly due to many Covid-positive cases detected by the testing laboratories within a few hours in the afternoon," the ministry of health said in a statement.

Germany records highest daily cases since April

Germany’s daily Covid-19 cases have reached a six-month high, ahead of a potential surge in infections this winter.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 28,037 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and 126 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Until recently, the last time the institute recorded over 23,000 cases was on April 30.

Mexico's 5,000 new cases likely undercounted

Mexico has added 4,797 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 386 more fatalities, health ministry data showed, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 287,274 and the total number of cases to 3,793,783.

Officials have said the ministry's official figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths due to a lack of widespread testing.

Brazil sees rising cases, no slowdown

Brazil has registered 433 new deaths due to Covid-19 and 17,184 additional confirmed cases, according to data released by its Ministry of Health.

Brazil has now reported 606,679 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies