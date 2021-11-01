Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 247 million people and killed over 5 million globally. Here are the virus-related updates for November 1.

About 95 percent of Singaporeans who died in the last six months were older than 60 years and 72 percent of those who died were not fully vaccinated. (Reuters)

Monday, November 1, 2021

Singapore may see 2,000 Covid-19 deaths annually

Singapore could see as many 2,000 Covid-19 deaths annually over time, mainly among the elderly, but it was focused on avoiding excess mortality.

Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state in parliament, made the remarks on Monday as the country battles its biggest surge in infections.

At 0.2 percent Singapore's Covid-19 case fatality rate is similar to the rate of deaths from pneumonia before the pandemic struck, said the minister.

It is also lower than other countries where cases surged before vaccination, he said.

"But it does mean that over time, the absolute number of deaths from Covid-19 will rise despite the best possible medical care," he said.

Puthucheary did not specify for how many years that estimate might apply.

Russia reports 1,155 deaths from Covid-19

Russia has reported 1,155 additional virus-related deaths and 40,402 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Russian capital brought in its strictest Covid-19 related lockdown measures in more than a year on Thursday as nationwide one-day pandemic deaths and infections hit new highs amid slow vaccination take-up across the world's biggest country.

Sri Lanka rolls out booster jabs

Sri Lankan authorities began to roll out Covid-19 booster shots to frontline workers as the South Asian nation's top medical association warned of a possible virus surge.

Pfizer booster jabs will be given initially to workers in the health, security and travel sectors, before including those above 60 years of age, the health ministry said on Monday.

About 62 percent of Sri Lanka's 22 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry's statistics.

The number of Covid-19 patients and deaths have increased during the last week compared to one week ago.

Hopes high as tourists touch down for Thailand re-opening

Overseas tourists began pouring into Bangkok and the holiday island of Phuket as Thailand kickstarted its tourism industry after 18 months of Covid curbs.

Thai authorities have given the green light to vaccinated tourists from over 60 "low-risk" countries to skip hotel quarantine, providing the sector a much-needed lifeline.

Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and Phuket's international terminal were the first on Monday morning to receive visitors, with mostly European tourists greeted by staff dressed in personal protective equipment to process their documents.

The coronavirus pandemic hammered the kingdom's tourism-reliant economy, which last year saw its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis as arrivals dwindled more than 80 percent.

Australia eases international border restrictions for first time in pandemic



Australia eased its international border restrictions for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at Sydney's airport.

After 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies, millions of Australians are now free to travel without a permit or the need to quarantine on arrival in the country.

Mexico reports 1,446 cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,446 new confirmed virus cases and 89 more fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 288,365 and the total number of cases to 3,807,211.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths.

Brazil sees 130 more deaths

Brazil recorded 130 new deaths and 6,761 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Nearly 608,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, official data show, the second highest official total in the world after the United States

White House press secretary tests positive

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she has tested positive for the virus, after deciding not to travel to Europe with US President Joe Biden when members of her family contracted the virus.

Psaki said in a statement that though she had tested negative several times last week, her test came back positive on Sunday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies