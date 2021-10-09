Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 237.9M people and killed over 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 9:

A man passes the city skyline during the coronavirus disease, in Singapore, September 29, 2021. (Reuters)

Singapore allows quarantine-free travel to major countries

Singapore is opening its borders to more countries for quarantine-free travel as the city-state seeks to rebuild its status as an international aviation hub, and prepares to reach a "new normal" to live with Covid-19.

From October 19 fully vaccinated people from eight countries, including Britain, France, Spain and the United States, will be able to enter the island without quarantining if they pass their tests, the government said.

The announcement marks a major step in Singapore's strategy to resume international links.

Australia braces for more infections

Australia was bracing for more infections and hospitalisations, officials said, even as it moves toward gradually easing pandemic restrictions with the vast majority of its people getting vaccinated against the virus.

Sydney, in a lockdown for more than 100 days, is to ease some key restrictions for the fully vaccinated from Monday. More than 70 percent of people across New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, have been fully vaccinated.

Fiji to reopen for tourism as it hits vaccine milestone

Fiji will ease restrictions and announce its reopening for international travel after the country hit a vaccination milestone Saturday.

Changes to the country's virus restrictions would be announced on Sunday afternoon after 80 percent of the adult population received both doses of a vaccine, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said.

"A full three weeks ahead of schedule! I'm grateful to everyone who's rolled up their sleeves to help make Fiji safe," Bainimarama said in a tweet.

Germany logs 8,854 cases

Germany reports 8,854 new coronavirus cases and 65 new deaths, according to the country's disease control centre, the Robert Koch Institute.

US will accept WHO-approved vaccines for international visitors

The United States will accept the use by international visitors of vaccines authorised by US regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.

A CDC spokeswoman said, "Six vaccines that are FDA authorised/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the US."

Mexico reports 7,158 new cases, 489 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 7,158 new cases in the country and 489 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,714,392 and the death toll to 281,610.

It has previously said these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil has lined up 350 million vaccine doses for 2022, Health Minister says

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Friday the country has already acquired, or is in advanced talks to secure, around 350 million vaccine doses for 2022.

Queiroga said that although Sinovac's Coronavac vaccine was not currently part of plans for the national campaign next year, it could be incorporated if it receives full approval from Brazil's health regulator.

Brazil passes 600,000 deaths, Health Ministry says

Brazil has registered more than 600,000 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday, making it the second country in the world to pass that milestone after the United States.

Brazil registered 18,172 new cases of coronavirus and 615 additional deaths on Friday, according to ministry data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies