Covid-19 has infected more than 227M people and killed over 4.6M. Here are virus-related developments for September 16:

Anti-vaccination protesters gather near Slovenia's parliament in Ljubljana to rally against a mandatory Covid pass for entering almost any shop, service or a workplace in the country. (AP)

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Slovenia police fire tear gas at virus protest rally

Slovenian police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse thousands protesting against toughened restrictions.

Police said around 8,000 people attended the demonstration, making it the biggest so far against health restrictions in the small Alpine country of two million.

"Police intervened to disperse the rally after protesters started throwing bottles, stones and fire crackers," a police statement said.

Private news website N1 reported some officers had been injured, and several protesters had been detained as smaller groups continued to clash with police in the centre of the capital Ljubljana.

The latest restrictions that came into force on Wednesday include a so-called "PCT" certificate as a condition to go to work or visit shops.

To obtain a certificate citizens will need to have either been vaccinated, tested or to have recovered from the virus.

They come as the number of those infected surges with only 45 percent of the population vaccinated.

Vaccine pass becomes mandatory in tourist hotspot Rio

Accessing Rio de Janeiro's tourist sites became conditional on presentation of a vaccine certificate, as authorities seek to encourage people to get their shots.

The requirement also applies for access to other public spaces such as cinemas, theaters, gyms, museums, sports stadiums and conference venues, but not restaurants, bars or shopping malls.

Foreign visitors are allowed to present an international health pass.

On Wednesday morning, the queue for the cable car to the top of the iconic Sugarloaf Mountain advanced without incident, with most visitors clutching paper or mobile phone app versions of their vaccine records.

The move, Rio mayor Eduardo Paes said, was "important for the city to be able to return to normal, for people to be able to frequent public places again."

Trinidad says Nicki Minaj's vaccine claim is fake news

Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh criticised as "false" the claim by American rapper Nicki Minaj that a person on the Caribbean island suffered swollen testicles after receiving a vaccine.

Trinidad-born Minaj sparked an international furor when she alleged on Twitter that her cousin in Trinidad refuses to get a vaccine because his friend become impotent after being vaccinated.

"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding," Minaj, who has 22.6 million Twitter followers, said on Monday.

The comments triggered an international backlash, with senior US and British virus officials condemning the claims.

Deyalsingh also denounced the statement by the Grammy-nominated artist as a waste of time.

"One of the reasons why we could not respond yesterday in real-time to Miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim," Deyalsingh said.

When asked about Minaj's tweets, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said there was a lot of misinformation on social media.

"I'm not blaming her for anything - but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis as except a one-off anecdote, and that's not what science is all about."

Italy to make vaccine pass mandatory for workers

Italy is set to make its "Green Pass" mandatory for all workers from next month, becoming the first European country to do so as it tries to accelerate vaccinations and stamp out infections.

The pass, a digital or paper certificate showing someone has received at least one vaccine dose, tested negative or recently recovered from the virus, was originally conceived to ease travel among EU states.

But Italy was among a group of countries that also made it a requirement for people to access venues such as museums, gyms and indoor dining in restaurants.

It subsequently extended use of the pass for teachers and school staff, despite frictions over the issue in Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity coalition.

Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said the cabinet was ready to go still further when it met on Thursday.

"We are heading towards a mandatory Green Pass not only for public sector workers but also private sector ones," she told RAI radio. "The vaccine is the only weapon we have against COVID and we can only contain infection by vaccinating a great majority of the population."

Failure to have a Green Pass could result in workers being suspended and losing their pay. It wasn't immediately clear if it could be used as grounds for dismissal.

Vaccine, PCR test needed to enter Expo Dubai

Expo 2020 visitors will need to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative PCR test to enter, organisers confirmed two weeks before the mega event opens.

The six-month world fair, featuring exhibitions by 192 countries, is expected to attract more than 20 million international visitors when it opens on October 1 after a year's delay.

PCR tests will be free for ticket-holders with a "network" of testing centres available across the city, organisers said. The new rules apply to visitors aged 18 and over.

"By updating our vaccination and testing requirements, we are opening up a world of discovery and education for every visitor from every corner of the planet," Expo 2020 director-general Reem Al Hashimy said in a statement.

"This enhanced measure is responsible, agile and necessary as we prepare to open our doors to the world," she added.

Vaccines are mandatory for all Expo staff and employees of international participants, while the site will have mandatory masks, two-metre social distancing rules and sanitisation stations.

The United Arab Emirates has administered 19 million vaccination doses, with 80 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies