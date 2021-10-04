Fast News

Users say they're unable to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in most countries around the world, along with Reddit, Twitter and TikTok.

(AFP)

A number of social media apps, web services and most US mobile networks are facing major outages.

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms remained down in many parts of the world on Monday, along with TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat.

Facebook said it was “aware that some people are having trouble accessing its apps, and was working on restoring access.

The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 15:45 GMT.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

It's normal for websites and apps to suffer outages, though one on a global scale is rare.

Amazon, Google and a number of web service like CloudFare are facing the same issues, DownDetector said.

See the latest stats from Downdetector on the global outage of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. https://t.co/OvrMQBOzr6 — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 12:41 PM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

Users of almost all US mobile networks are also having problems amid the major outage.

Downdetector has also spotted issues with Reddit, PlayStation Network, Pokemon Go, Cricket Wireless and Oculus, among many others.

User reports indicate TikTok is having problems since 1:29 PM EDT. https://t.co/XTqQicEGuf RT if you're also having problems #tiktokdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

Source: AP