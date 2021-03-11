Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.6M people and infected over 118M worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 11:

Nurses work in the Covid-19 ward at the Mellino Mellini hospital in Chiari, northern Italy on March 8, 2021. (AP)

March 11, 2021:

Exodus looms as thousands of nurses die since WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic

At least 3,000 nurses have died from Covid-19, the global nurses' federation has said as it warned of a looming exodus of health workers traumatised by the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation first described the virus as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Now, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said burn-out and stress had led millions of nurses to consider quitting the profession.

And once the pandemic is over, a dwindling number of experienced nurses could be left to handle the giant backlog of regular hospital care that had been postponed due to the crisis, the ICN warned.

The known death toll of nurses killed by the disease — compiled from just 60 countries — is likely to be a gross underestimate of the full total, the federation said.

Australia unveils $928M package for tourism industry

The Australian government has unveiled a $928 million tourism support package, aimed at boosting local travel while international routes remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The basket of airline ticket subsidies for travellers, cheap loans to small tour companies and financial aid for the country's two largest airlines is designed to keep the critical sector ticking over until foreign tourists return.

"This package will take more tourists to our hotels and cafes, taking tours and exploring our backyard," Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

"That means more jobs and investment for the tourism and aviation sectors as Australia heads towards winning our fight against Covid-19 and the restrictions that have hurt so many businesses."

China reports 11 new cases vs 5 day earlier

China has reported 11 new cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 10 from 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 90,018, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

S. Korea extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 65

South Korea will extend vaccination for people aged 65 years and older with AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to ramp up its immunisation drive, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has told a government meeting.

The country has been rolling out the vaccine since the last week of February, beginning with the elderly and health workers, but had excluded more than 370,000 over-65s in nursing homes citing a lack of clinical trial data on the age group.

Real-world data from Britain has now shown AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccines are both more than 80 percent effective in preventing hospitalisations in over-80s after one shot.

Vir, GSK plan to seek emergency use nod for antibody therapy

Vir Biotechnology and Britain's GSK have said they planned to seek emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their experimental antibody therapy after interim data from a study showed 85 percent reduction in hospitalisation and deaths among patients.

An independent panel recommended stopping further enrolment for the late-stage trial due to evidence of "profound efficacy" of the therapy, Vir and GSK said in a joint statement.

Antibody treatments are designed to decrease the severity among patients diagnosed with the infection.

Additionally, the companies said a new laboratory study showed the therapy, VIR-7831, was equally effective against the UK, South African and Brazilian variants of the coronavirus.

Vir and GSK announced a partnership last year to research treatments.

New antibody treatment reduces risk of hospitalisation

A combination of two monoclonal antibody drugs, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, from US drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co, reduced the risk of hospitalisation and death by 87% in a study of 769 non-hospitalised infected patients with risk factors for developing severe illness.

The results come from a Phase 3 clinical trial of people aged 12 and over with mild-to-moderate symptoms, who were considered high-risk because of their age or underlying conditions.

Among them, 511 received the combination treatment, which is authorized for emergency use in the US, and 258 received a placebo.

There were four hospitalisations and no deaths in the treatment group, while four people died in the placebo group and 11 were hospitalised.

This represented a statistically significant risk reduction of 87 percent.

Brazil registers new daily record for virus deaths

Brazil has registered a new record for daily virus deaths, with 2,286 people dead from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

The country recorded 79,876 new cases, with more than11.2 million total cases of the virus since the pandemic began, according to the official Health Ministry tally.

Mexico's death toll closes in on 200,000

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 6,674 new confirmed cases of in the country and 699 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally of infections to 2,144,558 and 192,488 deaths.

Health officials have said the actual number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count because of a lack of wide-scale testing.

Higher pollen levels linked to increased virus rates

Higher pollen concentrations in the air have coincided with increases in infection rates, a large study shows, suggesting a possible link.

Using data from 130 sites in 31 countries, researchers found that airborne pollen levels, sometimes in combination with humidity and temperature, accounted for up to 44% of the variability of infection rates during the spring of 2020.

The effect was not connected with pollen allergies, the researchers said.

In a report by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA, they explained that in everyone, exposure to pollen reduces the ability of the respiratory tract lining to defend itself against viruses by diminishing the release of the antiviral protein interferon.

The study also reports that under similar pollen concentrations, infection rates were halved when lockdown measures were in place, because the lockdowns limited exposure to both the virus and the pollen that diminishes the immune response.

New lockdown measures for Malta

The Maltese government ordered non-essential shops and schools to close amid a surge in cases on the Mediterranean island.

Prime Minister Robert Abela imposed the measures after Malta saw a daily record of 510 new cases in the country of 500,000 people.

As well as schools and shops, he suspended all organised sport and closed theatres, museums, gyms and religious activities.

Gatherings of more than four people are prohibited.

Other restrictions introduced over recent weeks, including the closure of all bars and restaurants and the mandatory wearing of masks in public areas, remain in place.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said Malta was far ahead of other EU countries in its vaccination campaign against the virus, having given 18% of the population at least one jab.

Herd immunity is expected to be achieved by mid-summer, he said.

