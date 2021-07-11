Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 187 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 12:

Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) sit inside booths to receive their dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine during their vaccination drive at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on July 5, 2021. (AFP)

Monday, July 12:

Fauci: Too soon to say if Americans may need vaccine booster

The US government's top infectious diseases expert has said that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that Americans will need a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming months, but it is too soon for the government to recommend another shot.

Dr Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration did the right thing last week by pushing back against drugmaker Pfizer’s assertion about a booster within 12 months.

Hours after Pfizer's statement Thursday that it would seek authorisation for a third dose, the two agencies said they did not view the booster shots as necessary “at this time.”

Fauci said clinical studies and laboratory data have yet to fully bear out the need for a booster to the current two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen.

South Africa extends restrictions for another 14 days

South Africa has extended tight Covid-19 rules for another 14 days, maintaining restrictions that include a ban on gatherings, a curfew from 9 pm to 4 am and a prohibition on the sale of alcohol.

The country, the worst-hit on the African continent in terms of recorded cases and deaths, is in the grip of a third wave of infections driven by the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant.

"Our health system countrywide remains under pressure," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a tele vised address to the nation.

Early this month South Africa recorded a new record of over 26,000 daily cases, stretching hospitals to breaking point.

Brazil registers nearly 600 deaths

Brazil registered 595 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday and 20,937 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 533,488 total coronavirus deaths and 19,089,940 total confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 62 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,779 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 62 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,590,500 infections and 234,969 deaths.

Pakistan encourages citizens over 50 to get vaccinated

Pakistan’s planning minister is encouraging the country’s 27 million citizens who are over 50 to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Asad Umar also heads the national body tasked to control coronavirus. He said people over 50 are vulnerable to serious health effects.

Umar in a tweet Sunday said that 5.6 million people, or 20.6% of those in Pakistan in that age group, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The federal body recorded a slight hike in the positivity rate. It’s asking residents to wear masks and maintain social distance at public places.

Authorities report 27 additional death and 1,980 more cases of the virus in a single day. That brings the country’s tally of deaths due to Covid-19 to 22582 and number of total confirmed cases to 973,284.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies