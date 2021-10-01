Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 234M people and killed at least 4.7M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 1:

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, October 1, 2021

S. Africa president lobbies British PM over travel ban

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday he has had discussions with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson aimed at removing South Africa from a travel “red list” that bans visitors to the UK because of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa said he “put South Africa's case” to Johnson, “which he understood very well.”

“We hope for a positive outcome when the subject comes up for review in the coming days by their scientists,” Ramaphosa said.

Britain traditionally provides more tourists to South Africa than any other country outside Africa, and South Africa's hard-hit tourism industry and struggling economy need a boost.

In a live speech on national television, Ramaphosa also announced the easing of virus-related restrictions in South Africa and said its third wave was now officially over, with new cases falling from over 20,000 a day during the wave’s peak to an average of just over 1,800 per day over the last seven days.

South Africa would revert to lockdown level 1, the lowest alert, from Friday, Ramaphosa said.

That meant the night time curfew hours were eased, bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open a little later, and alcohol may be sold under normal licensing laws.

Brazil reports 27,527 new cases, 627 deaths

Brazil has recorded 27,527 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 627 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 596,749, according to ministry data.

Mexico records 8,828 new cases

Mexico registered 8,828 new coronavirus cases and 533 more fatalities on Thursday, according to health ministry data, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,664,223 and the death toll to 277,505.

Havana reopens its beaches following virus closure

Beaches and recreation centres reopened in Cuba's capital on Thursday after authorities have announced it was time to resume outdoor activities.

Officials said the reopening was decided on because 90 percent of the city's residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus and the number of new cases has been declining.

Some people were quick to take advantage of the announcement and headed to the beach to enjoy the sun and sand.

On Tuesday the governor of Havana, Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, revealed the reopening of beaches, swimming pools, gyms and other spots, adding to relaxations of pandemic restrictions announced last week.

These included shortening the hours of the night time curfew and allowing restaurants, cafes and bars to let in customers again and not just make home deliveries.

Maine CDC: Rural areas need more testing

Maine’s rural areas need better access to testing, the head of the state’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

The percent positivity rate in some of Maine’s rural counties is much higher than it is in more densely populated areas such as Cumberland County. Federal data show the percent positivity rate in Cumberland is about 2% while in rural Somerset County it’s more than 9%.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Nirav Shah said on Thursday that’s a product of a lack of testing. He said the state is working to get more tests to rural corners of the state.

Maine has the lowest population density in New England.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services also said on Thursday that Maine child care facilities can now access pooled testing for children and staff through a federal program that provides the testing for free to some community organisations and schools. The agency said Walgreen is also expanding testing options at almost all of its Maine locations.

“Not enough testing is happening in those parts of the state. We’re focusing on making community level testing more accessible,” Shah said.

US administers nearly 393 mln doses of vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 392,909,995 doses of vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 474,245,945 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

Those figures are up from the 391,992,662 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 473,954,085 doses delivered.

The agency said 214,332,261 people had received at least one dose while 184,601,450 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 am ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 4.03 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the US authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

