The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 39.4 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 17:

FILE PHOTO: A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, June 24, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, October 17, 2020

South Africa's cases cross 700,000

South African coronavirus cases reported since the first infection in early March have surpassed 700,000 amid fears of an impending second wave as the nation battles an economic recession.

Some 2,019 new cases were identified on Friday, taking the total to 700,203 the health ministry said on Friday. There have been 18,370 deaths in South Africa, while 629,260 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 4,505,553 have been tested.

The health ministry had recently warned of a second wave of the pandemic in the country of 58 million people if citizens and authorities become complacent and stop taking precautions.

After a sharp spike in cases in the month of July, when the country was reporting an increase of 100,000 infections every 7-10 days, the spread of the virus has slowed considerably.

The 700,000 mark was passed almost two months after South Africa crossed 600,000 coronavirus infections.

Brazil registers 754 new deaths

Brazil has registered 754additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 30,914new confirmed cases, the nation's health ministry said onFriday.

The South American country has now registered 153,214 total coronavirus deaths and 5.2 million total confirmed cases.

Mexico's death toll surpasses 85,700

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,751 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 419 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 841,661 cases and 85,704 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mainland China reports 13 new cases

China has reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for October 16, compared with 24 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 11 new asymptomatic patients, compared with10 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 85,659 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies