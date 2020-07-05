Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 11.3 million people and claimed over 532,000 lives. Here are updates for July 5:

Commuters wearing face masks sit apart from each other to maintain social distancing inside a train outside the Pretoria Station as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) resumes its operations in Pretoria on July 1, 2020. (AFP)

Sunday, July 5

South Africa reports 10,000 new cases

South Africa reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily jump on record for the country as it hurtles towards an anticipated spike.

Daily tallies released by the health ministry showed 10,853 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally since March when the virus first arrived in the country to 187,977.

The death toll stands at 3,026 after 74 new fatalities were recorded.

Health authorities have been expecting a surge in cases after the gradual loosening of a strict lockdown that was imposed on March 27.

Mexico's death toll surpasses 30,000

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 523 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 30,366, and 6,914 of new infections, bringing the total to 252,165.

The government has previously said the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Citing unpublished figures from the country's civil registry, broadcaster Milenio reported that as of June 19 almost twice as many people h ad died from the virus than reported by Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell.

Brazil registers 37,923 new cases

Brazil recorded 37,923 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,091 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 1.5 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 64,265, according to the ministry.

Street vendors protest lock-down in Mexico City

About 200 street vendors briefly blocked several major avenues in downtown Mexico City to demand they be allowed to sell again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sidewalks of the colonial-era downtown are usually crowded with vendors who lay out their wares on wire racks or blankets. But since March, the city has banned such informal commerce and closed most established businesses in the district to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Protesting vendors carried signs and chanted slogans claiming they could no longer bear the lockdown. Most have no unemployment insurance, and after three months of not selling many are growing desperate.

Officials had allowed a partial reopening of downtown this week although virus cases continue to climb, but they reversed course Friday after a lack of sanitary measures were reported at some stores.

Reopening plans in other parts of the city were not affected by the reversal on the downtown area.

WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs trials

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised patients with Covid-19 after they failed to reduce mortality.

The setback came as the WHO also reported more than 200,000 new cases globally of the disease for the first time in a single day.

"These interim trial results show that hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalised Covid-19 patients when compared to standard of care. Solidarity trial investigators will interrupt the trials with immediate effect," the WHO said in a statement, referring to large multicountry trials that the agency is leading.

The UN agency said the decision, taken on the recommendation of the trial's international steering committee, does not affect other studies where those drugs are used for non-hospitalised patients or as a prophylaxis.

Another branch of the WHO-led trial is looking at the potential effect of Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir on Covid-19. The European Commission on Friday gave remdesivir conditional approval for use after being shown to shorten hospital recovery times.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies