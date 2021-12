Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 268M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Friday, December 10, 2021

South Africa to offer vaccine boosters as Omicron spreads

South Africa will offer booster doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines as the Omicron coronavirus variant drives daily infections towards record highs.

Pfizer boosters will be available to people six months after they receive their second dose, with the first people becoming eligible late this month, the South Africa health department's deputy-director general, Nicholas Crisp, told a news conference.

J&J boosters, already available to health workers in a research study, will be rolled out to the general population soon, he added.

Jordan detects its first two cases of omicron variant

The Jordanian health ministry has identified its first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The health ministry's statement, announced by state-run Petra news agency, said the first case is a Jordanian national who recently returned from South Africa and is currently quarantining in a hotel in Jordan's capital, Amman.

According to Petra, the second case is a Jordanian national who has not recently left the country, raising fears that the variant may be spreading within the kingdom's communities. The second individual is also quarantining in a hotel in Amman.

Romania enforces new travel measures

Romania has introduced new travel restrictions and isolation measures for people entering the country as officials seek to avert another health care crisis following the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Romania, a European Union country of about 19 million, faced its deadliest period of the pandemic through October and November and has so far confirmed three cases of Omicron, which is thought to be more contagious than the previous coronavirus variant.

All three of Romania’s Omicron cases have been detected in people connected with a government repatriation flight from South Africa to Bucharest at the end of November.

Ghana requires proof of vaccination for travellers

Public health authorities in Ghana have introduced new travel guidelines requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 from next week as the government tries to avert a fourth wave of infections.

Under new rules coming into effect from midnight on Sunday, travellers "will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination," Ghana's director-general of health services, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said.

"All Ghanaians travelling out of the country are to be fully vaccinated," he added in a statement late Thursday.

The West African nation has administered just over 5.7 million doses and virus cases are low.

Unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents currently outside the country who intend to return within 14 days of the deadline will still be allowed in.

South Korea to cut Covid-19 booster shot interval again

South Korea will further cut the interval for coronavirus booster vaccines for all adults from four to five months to three, officials said, as it struggles to fight record levels of infections amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

The move came three weeks after the government reduced the booster gap for people aged 60 and older and primary groups to four months from six. The interval for all other adults had been five months.

"The government has decided to shorten the gap so that all adults can receive an extra dose three months after initial vaccination," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told an intra-agency meeting.

Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing virus detection masks

Japanese researchers have developed masks that use ostrich antibodies to detect Covid-19 by glowing under ultraviolet light.

The discovery by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his team at Kyoto Prefectural University in western Japan could provide for low-cost testing of the virus at home, they said in a press release.

The scientists started by creating a mask filter coated with ostrich antibodies targeting the coronavirus, based on previous research showing the birds have strong resistance to disease.

In a small study, test subjects wore the masks, and after eight hours, the filters were removed and sprayed with a chemical that glows under ultraviolet light if the virus is present.

The filters worn by people infected with Covid-19 glowed around the nose and mouth areas.

Curbs over Omicron threatens UN summit in China

A flagship UN conference in China next spring, where governments are set to ink a new global pact to protect nature, could be thwarted by stricter travel restrictions imposed to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant, environmentalists have warned.

About 195 countries are set to finalise an accord to safeguard plants, animals, and ecosystems – similar to the Paris climate agreement at the UN summit, known as COP15, scheduled for April 25-May 8 in the city of Kunming.

But the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 around the world could throw a spanner in the works of the talks, which have already been postponed three times due to the difficulties of meeting face to face during the pandemic.

The next round of in-person technical negotiations on the draft agreement and ways to put it into practice - planned for Geneva in January - was already delayed this month, possibly until March, because of Omicron concerns.

Australia to begin vaccinating children

Australia will begin administering Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from January 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles.

Pfizer doses will be administered in the initial phase, while regulators assess the suitability of Moderna shots.

A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

The decision comes as Australia seeks to accelerate the rollout of booster shots after becoming one of the world's most-vaccinated countries against Covid-19, inoculating nearly 90 percent of its population above 16 with two doses.

Some 70 percent of children aged 12 to 15 have been fully vaccinated.

US regulators expand booster eligibility

US President Joe Biden has said the United States was making progress in the battle against Covid-19 and it was good news regulators had expanded eligibility for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Biden also said it was encouraging news that preliminary data shows three doses of Pfizer's vaccine offer protection against the Omicron variant.

"My message is very straightforward and simple. If you got vaccinated six months ago ... get your booster right away," he said.

Infections, deaths keep increasing in Brazil and Mexico

Mexico has reported 293 more confirmed deaths from Covid-19 and 3,180 new cases, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 296,186 and the number of infections to 3,911,714.

Brazil saw 9,278 new cases of coronavirus and 206 new Covid-19 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies