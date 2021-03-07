Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.6M people and infected over 117M worldwide. Here're the latest developments for March 8:

A nursing home worker receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a health care centre in Seoul, South Korea on February 26, 2021. (Reuters)

March 8, 2021:

Seoul finds no link between Covid-19 vaccines and deaths

South Korea has found no link between the coronavirus vaccines and several recent deaths, as it ordered nearly 100,000 foreign workers to be tested after clusters emerged in dormitories.

Health officials had been investigating the deaths of eight people with underlying conditions who had adverse reactions after receiving AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, but said they found no evidence that the shots played a role.

“We’ve tentatively concluded that it was difficult to establish any link between their adverse reaction after being vaccinated, and their deaths,” Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.

South Korea began vaccinating residents and workers at nursing homes and other at-risk individuals at the end of February, with 316,865 people having received their first shots as of Sunday.

Several outbreaks in manufacturing and other industrial workplaces prompted authorities to begin inspecting 12,000 work sites with international workers, while multiple local governments ordered foreign workers to be tested in coming days.

Malaysia to buy more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses

Malaysia will buy additional Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 doses, bringing the total secured to 32 million.

The total amount of doses secured is expected to be enough to cover 50 percent of Malaysia's population, the country's science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

Japan struggles syringe shortages

Japan's Covid-19 inoculation campaign is moving at a glacial pace, hampered by a lack of supply and a shortage of specialty syringes that underscore the enormous challenge it faces in its aim to vaccinate every adult by the year's end.

Since the campaign began three weeks ago, just under 46,500 doses had been administered to frontline medical workers as of Friday.

At the current rate, it would take 126 years to vaccinate Japan's population of 126 million. Supplies are, however, expected to increase in the coming months.

By contrast, South Korea, which began its vaccinations a week later than Japan, had administered nearly seven times more shots as of Sunday.

Germany reports 5,011 more cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 5,011 to 2,505,193.

The reported death toll rose by 34 to 71,934, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Vietnam begins vaccinations after successful virus containment

Vietnam has launched its Covid-19 vaccination programme with healthcare workers first in the queue, even as the Southeast Asian country looked set to contain its fourth outbreak of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Vietnam has been lauded globally for its record fighting the virus. Thanks to early border closures, targeted testing, and a strict, centralised quarantine programme, Vietnam has suffered fewer disruptions to its economy than much of Asia.

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer vaccines for entire population

New Zealand will buy additional vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said.

The government has signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate over 4 million people, Ardern said, adding the vaccines were expected to reach the country in the second half of the year.

The government's original agreement with Pfizer was for 1.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate 750,000 people.

Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln doses

Moderna Inc has said it has agreed to supply the Philippines government with 13 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021.

The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals before distribution, it said in a press release.

Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses.

China reports 19 new cases

China reported 19 new cases , up from 13 a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 11 cases a day earlier.

Total confirmed cases in mainland China now stand at 89,994. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

EU regulator urges caution on Sputnik vaccine

A senior European Medicines Agency (EMA) official urged European Union members on Sunday to refrain from granting national approvals for Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V while the agency reviews its safety and effectiveness.

"We need documents that we can review. We also don't at the moment have data...about vaccinated people. It is unknown. That's why I would urgently advise against giving a national emergency authorisation," EMA managing board head Christa Wirthumer-Hoche told a talk show on Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - and EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.

Wirthumer-Hoche said EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) would hold an extraordinary meeting on March 11 to review Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the EU.

Homeless eligible for vaccines in Michigan

People who are homeless will be eligible for vaccines in Michigan.

Health officials say it’s a critical step in curbing infections and making sure vulnerable populations have access.

The news comes as infection rates are dropping and vaccine campaigns are ramping up.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the further loosening of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Mexico's death toll rises to over 190,000

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 2,734 new confirmed cases in the country and 247 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally to 2,128,600 infections and 190,604 deaths.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count because of a lack of wide-scale testing.

France donates 15,000 vaccine doses to Slovakia

Slovakia, a country suffering the world's highest mortality rate, has received a donation of 15,000 vaccine doses from France, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said.

Matovic described the Oxford-AstraZeneca doses as a "very kind and useful gift" and a "great gesture of friendship", at a news conference with French Ambassador Christophe Leonzi, local press agency TASR reported.

Speaking in Bojnice, western Slovakia, the premier added that France had supported the idea of the European Union urgently sending 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Slovakia.

An EU nation of 5.4 million people, Slovakia has registered an average of 24.09 deaths per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days -- the highest rate in the world.

Thousands attend anti-vaccination protest in Romania

Around 3,000 anti-vaccination protesters from across Romania converged outside the parliament building in Bucharest as authorities announced new restrictions.

It has been less than six weeks since restrictions were relaxed in Bucharest, but rising infections have prompted authorities to reimpose tighter restrictions for a 14-day period effective as of Monday.

The restrictions will see bars, restaurants, theatres, gambling venues, and cafes close indoor spaces as the capital’s infection rate rose above three cases per 1,000 inhabitants over a 14-day rolling period, effectively entering a “red scenario,” which the authorities use as a threshold to manage both restrictions and the spread of the virus.

Many protestors brandished Romanian flags and chanted “freedom” and “down with the mask.” A large placard read: “Say no to forced vaccination.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies