Fast News

The coronavirus has killed over 2.5 million people and infected more than 113 million globally. Here are the virus-related developments for February 26:

A medical worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea ,on February 25, 2021. (AP)

Friday, February 26, 2021

South Korea kicks off vaccination drive

South Korea has launched its inoculation campaign by administering AstraZeneca's vaccines to nursing home workers and patients across the country.

Authorities will on Saturday begin administering 117,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to around 55,000 healthcare workers in coronavirus treatment facilities.

Brazils signs vaccine deal with Indian company

On the same day Brazil reached the grim milestone of 250,000 deaths, the country signed a deal with Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine, which is yet to be approved by local regulators.

The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro said the first 8 million Covaxin shots, which will be made by Brazilian company Precisa Medicamentos, will arrive in March. A second batch of another 8 million doses is expected for April and in May, another 4 million doses will be available.

So far Brazil has vaccinated less than 4 percent of its population of 210 million people, with some cities stopping immunisation campaigns last week due to shortages.

UK says virus disparities improved for some minority groups

Some ethnic minority groups in Britain were relatively less badly affected in the second wave of Covid-19 cases than they were in the first, a government report into the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on minorities has said.

The quarterly report has previously found that the increased risk to ethnic minorities is largely driven by factors such as living circumstances and profession.

Disparities have improved for some ethnic groups including Black Africans, Black Caribbean, Chinese and Indians, the latest report found, highlighting that ethnicity or genetics are not in themselves inherent risk factors.

New Sinovac vaccine batch arrives in Chile



A new batch of more than 1.9 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine has arrived in Chile.

President Sebastian Pinera and the Health and Science Ministers receive d the third shipment of Chinese vaccines at the airport in the capital, Santiago.

Pinera said Chile had received already "4.3 million vaccines that have allowed us to vaccinate more than 3.1 million people."

The first shipment arrived on 28 January with nearly 2 million, and the second on 31 January, with 2 million more doses.

Pandemic likely made 2020 'another devastating year' for forests

The rate of destruction of the world's tropical forests is likely to have gathered pace last year, green groups have warned, as the pandemic weakened environmental regulations, cut funding for protection work and forced city migrants back to rural areas.

In 2019, tropical rainforests disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds, according to monitoring service Global Forest Watch (GFW), despite more awareness of the key role of carbon-storing forests in slowing climate change.

The tracking platform, which uses satellite imagery and is run by the US-based think-tank World Resources Institute (WRI), is due to release its deforestation numbers for 2020 – when the pandemic struck – in the next three months.

Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first five weeks in office

Days after marking a solemn milestone in the pandemic, President Joe Biden has been celebrating the pace of his efforts to end it.

On Thursday, Biden marked the administration of the 50 millionth dose of vaccine since his swearing-in. The moment came days after the nation reached the devastating milestone of 500,000 deaths and ahead of a meeting with the nation's governors on plans to speed the distribution even further.

“The more people get vaccinated, the faster we’re going to beat this pandemic,” Biden said at the White House ceremony, noting that his administration is on course to exceed his promise to deliver 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

Ecuador signs agreement with Sinovac for 2 million vaccines

The Ecuadorian government has said it negotiated the purchase of 2 million doses of vaccines with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, which would allow authorities to start a mass inoculation process in the coming weeks.

The Andean country began a pilot phase of vaccinations in January with doses of the Pfizer vaccine for medical personnel and elderly people in nursing homes, but has had delays in acquiring more doses.

"One million will arrive in March and the other [shipment] in April," Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos told reporters.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies