Novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 192.7 million people around the world, claiming at least 4.1 million lives. Here are updates for July 22:

A medical worker in a booth takes a nasal sample from a woman at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Archive)

Thursday, July 22:

South Korea reports 1,842 new cases



South Korea has reported 1,842 new coronavirus cases, its highest-ever daily increase, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, as the country grapples with the highly contagious Delta strain that was first discovered in India.

Biden urges vaccinations

President Joe Biden kicked off his town hall in a Republican-supporting part of Ohio with a plea to skeptical Americans to get vaccinated, as rising Covid-19 cases threaten to undermine the country's economic rebound after the pandemic.

"Look, it's real simple. We have a pandemic for those who haven't gotten a vaccination. It's that basic, that simple. Ten thousand people have recently died. Nine thousand nine hundred and fifty of them, thereabouts, are peo ple who hadn't been vaccinated," Biden said.

White House officials said the event, in a part of Cincinnati that voted strongly for Republican former President Donald Trump last November, would give Biden, a Democrat, a chance to reflect on his first six months in office and appeal directly to Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden's town hall, broadcast on CNN, marks his third visit to the state as Covid-19 cases rise amid a deadly variant, and the White House's vaccination efforts have stalled amid waves of disinformation and skepticism.

Victoria sees cases rise as Australia endures lockdowns

Australia's Victoria state has reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of Covid-19 after nearly a week of a hard lockdown imposed to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta virus strain.

Twenty-six new local cases were reported, up from 22 a day earlier, taking the total cases in the latest outbreak to almost 130. All new infections are linked to the current outbreak and 24 were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period.

More than half of Australia's 25 million population, including the country's largest city of Sydney and the states of Victoria and South Australia, is under lockdown, with residents restricted to their homes except for urgent reasons.

Sydney, the worst affected city, is in a five-week lockdown until July 30 although a growing number of cases where people have been infectious in the community has raised the prospect of the tough restrictions extended further.

Nearly half of all new Sydney cases recorded a day earlier with the Delta strain were moving around in the community, particularly in the city's southwestern suburbs, stoking worries of a significant rise in infections.

South Australia, meanwhile, is bracing for more cases on Thursday as officials track two chains of transmission - a winery and a Greek restaurant in the state capital Adelaide. Five of the six cases reported late on Wednesday were linked to the winery.

Peru arrests state hospital workers for charging patients $21,000 per bed

Peruvian police have said they had dismantled an alleged criminal ring that had charged as much $21,000 per bed for seriously ill Covid-19 patients in a state-run hospital, aggravating care in a country hit by one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of the virus.

Authorities arrested nine people in an early morning raid on Wednesday, including the administrators of Lima's Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen public hospital, according to prosecutor Reynaldo Abia.

The scam was uncovered after police received a complaint from the brother of a man suffering from Covid-19 who had been asked for $20,783 (82,000 soles) to obtain an intensive care (ICU) bed and treatment at the hospital, said Abia.

Health Minister Óscar Ugarte told reporters the scam warranted immediate repercussions. "This is totally reprehensible," he said. "We cannot be negotiating with people's lives."

Corruption scandals around virus care have already rattled the highest levels of power in Peru. Outrage over prior allegations that some top officials had been granted preferential "VIP" vaccinations prompted the country's health an d foreign ministers to resign earlier this year.



The hospital involved in the more recent scandal, administered by the EsSalud social security system, provides free care. Patients must endure a long waiting list for the 80 ICU beds the hospital offers.

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for Covid-19 misinformation

YouTube has said it had removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's channel for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the latest tech giant to pull his pandemic pronouncements.

YouTube said in a press release the decision was taken "after careful review" and without consideration for Bolsonaro's job or political ideology. The far-right former army captain, who has overseen the world's second deadliest outbreak, has won widespread criticism for railing against lockdowns, tout ing unproven miracle cures, sowing vaccine doubts and shunning masks.

"Our rules do not allow content that states that hydroxychloroquine and/or ivermectin are effective in treating or preventing Covid-19, that states there is a cure for the disease, or says that masks do not work to prevent the spread of the virus," it said in a statement.

The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

