The coronavirus pandemic has killed over one million people and infected more than 33.3 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 28:

A couple walks amid the coronavirus pandemic at a shopping district in the Gangnam area of Seoul. September 9, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, September 28, 2020

South Korea reports lowest cases since last month

South Korea reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church and a large political rally last month.

Of the new cases, 40 were domestic and 10 imported, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The numbers were the lowest since August 11, just before a new cluster of infections emerged from a church whose members attended an anti-government rally in Seoul on August 15, which had boosted the daily tally to more than 440 late last month.

Australian firm's nasal spray reduces virus growth

Australian biotech company Ena Respiratory said that a nasal spray it is developing to improve the human immune system to fight common cold and flu significantly reduced the growth of the coronavirus in a recent study on animals.

A study on ferrets showed the product dubbed INNA-051, which could be used complementary to vaccines, lowered the levels of the virus that causes the disease by up to 96 percent, the company said. The study was led by British government agency Public Health England.

Ena Respiratory said it would be ready to test INNA-051 in human trials in less than four months, subject to successful toxicity studies and regulatory approval.

Mainland China registers 21 cases

Mainland China reported 21 new virus cases, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, who are not classified by China as confirmed virus patients, fell to 14 from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in mainland China now stands at 85,372, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Mexico's total cases rise to 730,317

Mexico's confirmed virus cases rose to 730,317, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 76,430.

Authorities reported 3,886 new cases along with 187 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Brazil sees 14,318 cases

Brazil records 14,318 additional confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, and 335 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 4.7 million confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has reached 141,741, according to the data.

