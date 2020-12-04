Fast News

Covid-19 has infected at least 65.5 million people and killed more than 1.5 million. Here are the developments for December 4:

A Salvation Army officer sets up a charity pot for a year-end fundraising campaign in the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, on December 1, 2020. (AFP)

Friday, December 4, 2020

South Korea reports highest Covid-19 cases in months

South Korea has reported 629 new coronavirus cases, the highest number in nine months.

Of the new cases, 295 were from capital Seoul alone, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported.

The new cases took the country’s total to 36,332 for the pandemic, with 536 deaths related to the virus.

After successfully suppressing two previous outbreaks this year, South Korea has been grappling with a fresh spike in infections since it relaxed stringent social distancing rules in October.

Last week, it toughened distancing restrictions in the greater Seoul area and other places.

Mexico reports 11,030 new cases

Mexico's health ministry has reported 11,030 new cases of coronavirus infections and 608 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,144,643 cases and 108,173 deaths.

Damage from pandemic will last for years – UN

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the social and economic impact of the virus “is enormous and growing.”

He said it’s foolish to believe a vaccine can undo damage from the global pandemic that will last for years or even decades.

Speaking to world leaders at the General Assembly’s first and mainly virtual special session on the virus, Guterres accused some countries he didn't name of ignoring or rejecting the World Health Organization’s recommendations at the start of the crisis early this year.

Meanwhile, the UN said people with disabilities are more vulnerable to the virus threat and have a higher risk of being infected.

Handicapped people have difficulties in taking the most important precautions against the virus such as washing their hands, observing social distancing and complying with local healthcare rules.

Moderna vaccine promises at least 3 months immunity

The Moderna vaccine, which the company says was recently demonstrated to have 94 percent efficacy, causes the human immune system to produce potent antibodies that endure for at least three months.

Researchers at the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, which co-developed the drug, studied the immune response of 34 adult participants, young and old, from the first stage of a clinical trial.

Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, they said that the antibodies, which stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from invading human cells, "declined slightly over time, as expected, but they remained elevated in all participants 3 months after the booster vaccination."

Biden will call for 100 days of mask-wearing

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he's pushed before to stop the spread of the virus.

The move marks a notable shift from President Donald Trump, whose own skepticism of mask-wearing has contributed to a politicisation of the issue.

That's made many people reticent to embrace a practice that public health experts say is one of the easiest ways to manage the pandemic, which has killed more than 275,000 Americans.

The president-elect has frequently emphasised mask-wearing as a “patriotic duty" and during the campaign floated the idea of instituting a nationwide mask mandate, which he later acknowledged would be beyond the ability of the president to enforce.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies