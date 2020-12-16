Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 73.7 million people, claiming at least 1.6 million lives around the world. Here are updates for December 16

A South Korean soldier undergoes a coronavirus (COVID-19) test at a temporary testing site at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

South Korea reports 1,078 new cases

South Korea has reported 1,078 new cases of Covid-19, the highest since the start of the pandemic, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The latest number came three days after the daily tally topped 1,000 for the first time since South Korea confirmed its first coronavirus infection in January.

Mainland China reports 12 new cases

Mainland China has reported 12 new cases, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to nine from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,770, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Costa Rica and Panama authorise Pfizer's vaccine

Panama and Costa Rican have approved the use of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine.

The first batch of the shot could reach Panama in the first quarter next year, the Central American country's health vice-minister Ivette Barrio said.

The United States, Britain, Canada, Bahrain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Singapore have also approved or authorised emergency use of the shot.

Mexico reports 11,228 new cases, 801 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 11,228 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 801 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,267,202 cases and 115,099 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil's Rio cancels New Year beach party over pandemic

Rio de Janeiro's annual New Year's Eve beach bash, already reduced in scope and format, has been canceled due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, the mayor's office has said Tuesday.

The South American nation has registered 964 additional deaths during the past 24 hours and 42,889 new cases, the nation's health ministry said.

Brazil has now registered 182,799 total coronavirus deaths and 6,970,034 total confirmed cases.