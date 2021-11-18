Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 255M people and killed over 5.1M worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for November 18:

Thursday, November 18, 2021

South Korea reports record 3,292 new COVID-19 cases – KDCA

South Korea reported a record high 3,292 new Covid cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, as the country moves into the first phase of its "living with Covid-19" with loosened restrictions.

Mexico reports 332 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 332 more deaths from the virus, bringing the overall death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 291,573.Brazil sees 11,977 cases

Brazil registered 11,977 virus cases and 373 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Belgium tightens measures as infections ‘explode’

The Belgian government decided to tighten measures amid rapidly rising infections.

“The variant of the virus that we see today is three times more contagious than the original one. There is a red alarm. This is why we take extensive measures that everyone can follow to avoid a new lockdown,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters following a Covid-19 consultative committee meeting.

