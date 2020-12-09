Fast News

Novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 68.5 million people and claimed at least 1.5 million lives around the world. Here are updates for December 9

High school students make their way to and from sitting 'Susi' college admissions exams, outside the gates of Yonsei university in Seoul on December 8, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

South Korea reports second-highest new cases amid new wave

South Korea has reported 686 new coronavirus cases as it battles a third wave of infection that is threatening to overwhelm its medical system.

The daily tally was the second-highest since the start of the pandemic, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). New cases have been consistently around 600 over the past week.

Tougher social distancing rules took effect on Tuesday, including unprecedented curfews on restaurants and most other businesses.

The government has also introduced a new testing method to cater to surging demand, and eased rules to release some recovered patients faster to free up hospital beds.

The government has signed deals with four global drugmakers to procure Covid-19 vaccines for 44 million people. South Korea's total infections stand at 39,432, with 556 deaths.

China reports 15 new cases

Mainland China has reported 15 new Covid-19 cases for December 8, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said 11 of the new cases were imported infections originating overseas. It also reported four new local infections in Sichuan province.

New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to one from five cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in China now stands at 86,661. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Surge in Mexico continues

Mexico's health ministry has reported 11,006 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 800 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,193,255 cases and 110,874 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Canadian province ups restrictions amid surge

Canada's Alberta is restricting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms in an effort to fight the highest rate of new coronavirus infection of any province in the country.

Alberta was the only province without a province-wide mask requirement. Conservative Premier Jason Kenney is now imposing a province-wide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, and is banning social gatherings of any size indoors or out.

Kenney is also ordering the closure of recreation centers, libraries, theaters and personal service providers such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars.



Infection numbers have also been over 1,000 since Nov. 24 and more than 1,600 a day for almost a week.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies