Results of a US study show an association between nerve fiber damage in the cornea and a diagnosis of long Covid. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Study: Nerve damage may explain some cases of long Covid

A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of Covid-19 found that nearly 60 percent had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, US researchers reported.

The study involved in-depth exams of 17 people with so-called long Covid, a condition that arises within three months of a Covid-19 infection and lasts at least two months.

As many as 30 percent of people who have Covid-19 are believed to develop long Covid, a condition with symptoms ranging from fatigue, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities and muscle weakness.

After ruling out other possible explanations for the patients' complaints, the researchers ran a series of tests to identify whether the nerves were involved.

The findings are consistent with a July study by Dr. Rayaz Malik of Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar that found an association between nerve fiber damage in the cornea and a diagnosis of long Covid.

In the current study, 11 of the 17 patients were treated with either steroids or intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), a standard treatment for patients with small nerve fiber damage caused by an immune response. Some improved though none were cured.

South Korea reports sharp increase in cases

South Korea has posted a record of 219,241 coronavirus cases, a sharp spike after the daily tallies hovered around 170,000, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Mexico registers nearly 400 fatalities

Mexico has reported 382 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 318,531, according to Health Ministry data.

The country also reported 13,115 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,521,744.

Brazil reports more cases and fatalities

Brazil has had 23,545 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 297 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 28,811,165 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 649,630, according to ministry data.

Australia PM tests positive

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tested positive for Covid-19 but he said he will carry on working from isolation at home as Australia's east coast battles huge floods.

The prime minister said he was suffering from "flu-like" symptoms after a PCR test came back positive.

Morrison said he had tested himself for Covid-19 on the mornings of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, all with negative results.

But he developed a fever late on Tuesday and tested himself again, with "inconclusive" results.

A more precise PCR test then showed he was infected with Covid-19.

