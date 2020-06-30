Fast News

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 10.4 million people and claimed around 507,500 lives around the world. Here are updates for June 30

Crematorium employees stand next to a inside a cremation oven, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico June 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, June 30

US States reverse openings, require masks

Several states in the US have reversed their plan to reopen and ordered residents to wear masks in public amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide.

Among those implementing the face-covering orders is the city of Jacksonville, Florida, where mask-averse President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August. Trump has refused to wear a mask during visits to states and businesses that require them.

Democratic governors in Oregon and Kansas said that they would require people to wear masks.

Places such as Arizona, Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars in some cases amid a resurgence of the virus.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that he’s postponing the restarting of indoor dining because people have not been wearing face masks or complying with recommendations for social distancing.

South Australia state cancels border reopening after virus spike

South Australia, one of several states in the country to close domestic borders, cancelled its scheduled reopening to other parts of the nation, citing a spike in coronavirus infections in neighbouring Victoria.

The country's fifth most-populous state had said it would remove restrictions on interstate arrivals on July 20 as part of a broader nationwide relaxation of curbs to contain the new coronavirus.

However, Victoria has reported a double-digit increase in new cases for each of the past 13 days, resulting in Australia's biggest daily increase in new cases since April.

The delays reopening internal borders cast doubts over a federal plan to set up "travel bubble" with neighbouring New Zealand that would allow movement between the two countries.

Australia has fared better than many countries in the pandemic, with around 7,800 cases and 104 deaths, but the recent surge has stoked fears of a second wave.

Mexico registers 3,805 new cases, 473 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,805 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 473 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 220,657 cases and 27,121 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 19 new cases, including seven in Beijing

China reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 29, up from 12 a day earlier, the health authority said. There were no new deaths.

Of the new infections, seven were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The capital city, which is battling a fresh outbreak, had also reported seven new infections for June 28.

Mainland China reported four new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 but show ed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from six a day earlier.

As of June 29, mainland China had a total of 83,531 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the death toll stands at 4,634.



Beijing has been carrying out mass testing for the coronavirus since the city reported its first case in the latest outbreak on June 11. The infections were linked to Beijing's sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food centre.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies