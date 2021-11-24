Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 258M people and killed over 5.1M worldwide. Here are the latest developments in the global coronavirus crisis:

A health worker directs people arriving to undergo coronavirus disease tests, at a testing site in Seoul, South Korea, on November 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

South Korea records more than 4,000 new infections

South Korea has reported a new daily record of 4,116 new coronavirus cases, as the country battles to contain a spike in serious cases requiring hospitalisation, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

South Korea this month switched to a "living with Covid-19" plan aimed at lifting rigid distancing rules and ultimately reopening after reaching vaccination goals last month.

Looking at the metropolitan Seoul area alone, the situation is critical enough to impose an emergency plan at any time, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a coronavirus response meeting.

He called on health authorities to classify the patients accordingly based on the severity of the symptoms and make use of self-treatment options for mild or asymptomatic cases.

Less than 20 percent were treating themselves at home last week, Kim said.

KDCA had said the emergency plan may be imposed if and when the nationwide ICU bed capacity surpasses 75 percent or depending on the risk assessment that reviews medical response shortfalls, surge in a number of elderly patients, and uptake in booster shots.

South Korea was one of the first countries to record novel coronavirus cases after it emerged in China in late 2019. It has since had 425,065 infections, with 3,363 deaths.

New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30

New Zealand will keep its borders closed to most international travellers for a further five months, the government has said, outlining a cautious easing of border curbs that have been in place since Covid-19 hit in March 2020.

Along with its geographic isolation, the South Pacific country enforced some of the tightest pandemic restrictions among OECD nations, limiting the spread of Covid-19 and helping its economy bounce back faster than many of its peers.

But an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant earlier this year has forced a shift in strategy, with the main city of Auckland now only gradually opening up as vaccination rates climb.

Fully vaccinated international travellers will be allowed to enter the country from April 30, 2022 onwards, with the re-opening staged over time, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference.

Hundreds die in Mexico, Brazil

Mexico has confirmed 326 new coronavirus deaths, according to health ministry data, bringing the overall death toll to 292,850.

Brazil registered 284 new deaths and 10,312 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

In total, Brazil has reported 613,066 deaths due to Covid-19.

Source: Reuters