Novel coronavirus has infected more than 79.6 million people globally and claimed over 1.7 million lives. Here are the updates for December 25.

A South Korean soldier wearing a protective suit walks past people who wait in a line to undergo a coronavirus disease test at a coronavirus testing site, Seoul, South Korea, December 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, December 25, 2020

Mexico records 12,485 new cases, 861 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 12,485 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 861 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,362,564 cases and 121,172 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

South Korea sets highest daily virus toll

South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday 1,241 new coronavirus cases were reported the day before, the highest daily count recorded, with a large outbreak at a prison in Seoul.

South Korea had early success in quickly controlling outbreaks with aggressive testing and contact tracing but has struggled to contain the recent surge in cases.

Tougher restrictions to stem new cases were taken this week including a ban on social gathering of more than five people, and ski resorts and tourist spots have been shut in a bid to stop the spread during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

"The daily record of confirmed cases was renewed yesterday at 1,241 cases," Chung said at a coronavirus response meeting, adding despite a large majority of the public heeding the government warning, many still flout social distancing rules.

The new cases reported include an outbreak in Seoul, Chung said but he did not specify the number of cases there.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency later said the national tally of confirmed cases grew to 54,770 and there were 17 additional deaths bringing the total to 773.

Testing has been ramped up to track cases from unknown origin and infected people who are not displaying symptoms. Chung said the daily testing in Seoul and outlying regions have surpassed 110,000.

China reports 14 new cases

Mainland China recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases on December 24, down from 17 cases the previous day, the country's health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that seven of the new cases were imported. The seven locally transmitted cases all came from the northeastern province of Liaoning.

Additionally, 17 asymptomatic cases were reported on December 24, down from 19 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Mainland China has now reported a total of 86,913 coronavirus cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Moderna vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

FedEx Corp's Canadian subsidiary and Innomar Strategies, a Canada-based unit of US drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Thursday they have started to distribute Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine across Canada.

The government separately announced on Thursday that the first doses of the Moderna vaccine had arrived in Canada. It approved the vaccine on Wednesday and said it expects 168,000 doses by end of 2020.

FedEx and Innomar Strategies have been hired by Canada to provide logistical support on vaccine delivery. Canada has so far reported 528,354 cases of Covid-19, including 14,597 deaths.

South Africa closes in on one million cases

South Africa reported 14,305 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 968,563, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday.

Mkhize said the country also lost 326 more people to Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 25,983.

At least 822,978 people have recovered from the virus in the country.

South Africa is currently experiencing a second wave of the pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies