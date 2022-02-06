Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 394M people and killed over 5.7M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

The spread of the Omicron variant is driving case numbers in South Korea to new highs. (AP)

Sunday, February 6, 2022

South Korea surpasses 1M cases

South Korea has surpassed one million cumulative Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, as health officials reported a daily record of 38,691 new infections driven by an Omicron variant outbreak.

South Korea saw its first confirmed Covid-19 case on January 20, 2020, and soon became the first country outside China to battle a major outbreak.

An aggressive strategy of tracking, tracing, masking and quarantining helped South Korea to blunt that initial wave and keep overall cases and deaths low without widespread lockdowns, but the spread of the Omicron variant is driving case numbers to new highs.

Deaths have remained low in the highly vaccinated country, however, with 15 new deaths reported as of midnight Saturday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Brazil logs highest death number since last July

Brazil has registered 1,308 new Covid-19 deaths over the last 24 hours and 197,442 new cases, the Health Ministry said.

The number of Covid deaths is the highest since July 29 last year. Over the last weeks two cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 were identified in the Sao Paulo state, the state health agency said.

Mexico's death toll tops 309K

Mexico's health ministry registers 588 new Covid-19 mortalities, bringing the death tally to 309,417.

