Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 2.89M people and infected more than 133M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 8:

In this file photo taken on March 24, 2021, a medical worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub outside Rome's Termini railway station. (AFP)

Thursday, April 8

Germany wants to buy Sputnik vaccine

Germany is about to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that any final agreement depended on Russia providing key data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The European Commission told health ministers of EU member states on Wednesday that Brussels was not planning to start talks with Russia on a preliminary contract for Sputnik V as it did with other vaccine providers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

That is why German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced during the virtual meeting that Germany would start preliminary negotiations with Russia on a bilateral agreement to secure the vaccine, the source added.

In the preliminary talks, Germany first wants to determine which quantities Russia can deliver and when, the source said.

In any case, Germany will only buy the Russian vaccine once it has been approved.

Spain to only give AstraZeneca's vaccine to people over 60

Spain's health ministry has decided to only give AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to people aged between 60 to 65 after European and British regulators found a potential link between the shot and rare brain blood clots.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine will only be administered to person older than 60, although there is diversity of opinions in the European Union," said Health Minister Carolina Darias at a news conference following a meeting of regional health chiefs.

Brazil reports 3,829 more fatalities

Brazil has recorded 92,625 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 3,829 deaths from Covid-19, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 340,776, according to ministry data.

Italy reserves AstraZeneca vaccine for over 60s

Italy will reserve AstraZeneca's vaccine for those over the age of 60 following concerns of a link to blood clots in younger people, the government's top adviser on the coronavirus crisis announced on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken to "recommend the preferential use on individuals aged above 60," Franco Locatelli told reporters.

His announcement came hours after the EU's medicines regulator said that blood clots should be listed as a rare side effect of the jab – but insisted the benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

Tunisia extends curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus

Tunisia will extend its nighttime curfew hours and will prevent all gatherings and weekly markets to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as intensive care units near maximum capacity in most hospitals, the government has said.

The curfew will run from 7:00pm to 5:00am starting on Friday.

Tunisia also will impose quarantine for all visitors who need to show Covid-19 tests upon arrival, the government spokeswoman Hasna Ben Slimane said.

Beds in intensive care units in Tunisian public hospitals are about 80 percent full as Covid-19 cases surge, the Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said. Tunisia has recorded 263,000 coronavirus cases and 9,039 deaths.

New lockdown for Canada's Ontario province

Canada's economic engine and most populous province of Ontario on Wednesday was ordered into a four-week lockdown to slow the spread of a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The forcing of residents to stay home and the closing of retail stores except for curbside pickup comes just days after already-hardened public health restrictions went into effect, but have now been deemed insufficient to contain the outbreak.

"The Covid-19 situation is at a critical stage and we must act quickly and decisively to stay ahead of these deadly new variants," Ontario Premier Doug Ford told a news conference.

"This will be, in fact, for four weeks."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies