Fast News

The total number of global fatalities from the new coronavirus pandemic soared past 65,000 while infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories. Here are the latest updates for April 5:

General view of the temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients located at the Ifema convention and exhibition centre in Madrid. April 3, 2020. (AFP)

Sunday, April 5 2020

Spain sees third daily drop in coronavirus deaths

Spain saw its third consecutive daily decline in the number of people dying from the coronavirus pandemic as the country recorded another 674 deaths, official figures showed.

The health ministry said the number, the lowest in 10 days, brought total deaths to 12,418 since the pandemic hit Spain.

The number of infections rose 4.8 percent to 130,759.

Iran's death toll reaches 3,603

The death toll in Iran from the outbreak of the new coronavirus has reached 3,603, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement broadcast live on state TV on Sunday.

One hundred and fifty-one people have died in the past twenty-four hours, he said.

The Islamic Republic, the Middle Eastern country worst-hit by the epidemic, now has a total of 58,226 infections, Jahanpur said.

Swiss death toll rises by 19 to 559, cases top 21,000

Switzerland's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 19 to 559, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The number of people testing positive increased to 21,100 from 20,278 on Saturday, it said.

Switzerland has tested more than 158,000 people for Covid-19.

South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

South Sudan has confirmed its first case of Covid-19, its vice president said on Sunday, becoming the latest African nation to report a case of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Riek Machar said a 29-year old patient arrived in the country from Ethiopia on February 28, and that she was being treated in isolation.

Cases on the rise in Africa

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has risen to more than 8,500 with South Africa as the epicentre having 1,585 cases after 80 new cases were confirmed during the past 24 hours.

At least 25 new deaths were recorded in Algeria in the past 24 hours to bring the number of deaths in the North African country to 130 of the total 383 in Africa. Algeria has announced that it will extend curfews to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has classified Zimbabwe as one of the 18 countries in the world that will likely come out of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in a worse off situation.

In Nigeria, a large number of residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Anambra States are refusing to stay at home in violation of the 14-day Coronavirus restrictions slammed on parts of the country by the government.

Tokyo sees highest single-day jump in cases

More than 130 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan's NHK public broadcaster reported, citing officials from the metropolitan government.

It was the highest daily jump in confirmed cases so far, bringing the number of positive cases in the capital to more than 1,000, NHK said.

Tokyo's metropolitan government has strongly urged people to stay at home as the city of 13 million has seen an uptick in the number of cases in recent days.

Malaysia reports 179 new cases and four more deaths

Malaysia reported 179 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 3,662 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The new cases include four deaths, raising the tally to 61 people who have died as of noon on Sunday, the health ministry said.

Philippines records more deaths, 152 new infections

The Philippine health ministry reported 152 additional coronavirus infections and eight new deaths.

The positive cases in the Philippines totalled 3,246, as of 0800 GMT, while the death toll has risen to 152, it said in the daily bulletin.

Morocco to release 5,654 prisoners

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has pardoned 5,654 prisoners and ordered measures to protect inmates from the coronavirus outbreak, the justice ministry said.

The north African country has confirmed as of Sunday morning 919 coronavirus cases, including 59 deaths.

Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11

Iran's president said "low-risk" economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.

"Two-thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of the office from Saturday ... the decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities," President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised meeting.

Thailand reports 102 new cases, three more deaths

Thailand reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the country's public health ministry said.

The latest numbers raised the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 2,169 cases. Twenty-three people have died in Thailand since the outbreak first emerged in January.

Mexico sees increase in coronavirus cases

The Mexican health ministry on Saturday registered 1,890 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 202 cases from a day earlier.

The number of deaths increased by 19 to 79.

"These people, unfortunately, had chronic diseases or were older," said Mexico's deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell of the people who died from the novel coronavirus.

Lopez-Gatell said Mexico is now paying the consequences for decades of poor eating habits that have led to high levels of obesity and health complications.

Nearly 3,000 released from Sri Lanka prisons

Nearly 2900 prisoners have been released from overcrowded prisons in Sri Lanka as the Indian Ocean island nation has stepped up its efforts to contain the spreading of the new coronavirus.

Sri Lanka has been under a countrywide curfew since March 20. Five people have died due to the virus and the total number of confirmed cases have risen to 166.

Two inmates were killed and six others wounded last month when they scuffled with guards and some tried to escape during a

protest against new strict measures to control the spread of the virus.

Panama's health ministry registers 1,801 cases

Panama's health ministry on Saturday registered 1,801 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Central American county, an increase of 128 cases from a day earlier.

The number of deaths increased by five to 46.

China reports 30 new coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported 30 new virus cases, up from 19 a day earlier with an increase in both number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 25 of the cases reported on Saturday involved those who entered the country from abroad, compared with 18 such cases reported a day earlier.

The mainland has now reported a total of 81,669 cases, while the death toll has risen by three to 3,329.

New York gets planeload of ventilators with help from China

New York secured 1,000 ventilators from China on Saturday, and Oregon was sending a shipment of its own to battle the coronavirus pandemic at its US core, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

New York is the pandemic’s US epicentre, with over 113,700 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning.

More than 3,500 people statewide have died, and about 15,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. Over 4,100 are in intensive care — many, if not all, of them needing ventilators.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies