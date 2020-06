Spain reopens its borders 

Fast News

Covid-19 has now killed over 467,000 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 21:

A woman wearing a protective face mask and visor walks past a poster amid the coronavirus disease (COVİD-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, May 19, 2020. (Reuters)

UK to unveil lockdown easing plans

Britain will outline its plans to ease the lockdown this week, health minister Matt Hancock said, potentially relaxing the two-metre rule on social distancing, allowing many businesses to reopen in early July.

Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people must remain two metres apart will prevent them from being able to operate as lockdown measures are lifted.

"We're about to see another step in the plan," Hancock told BBC TV.

"This week we will announce further details of the measures we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July, including on July 4."

Asked if the two-metre rule would be amended in the plans to be announced this week, he said: "I very much hope that we can."

He said there were mitigations to allow people to be closer than two metres while limiting the risk of spreading the virus and they would set out details about how businesses could comply.

He said it was possible people would have to register their details before going to a pub or a restaurant.

Indonesia reports 862 new infections, 36 new deaths

Indonesia reported 862 new infections, taking its total number of cases to 45,891.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 36 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,465, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

Russia reports fewer than 8,000 new cases

Russia on Sunday reported 7,728 new cases, pushing its nationwide case tally to 584,680 since the crisis began.

The national coronavirus response centre said that 109 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,111.

Spain reopens its borders

Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid's main airport as Spain opened its borders to most European countries and ended a state of emergency imposed to contain the virus.

Spain's borders are now open to all European Union countries except Portugal, as well as Schengen Area members outside the bloc and Britain in a much-needed boost to the country's tourism industry which accounts for more than 12% of the economy.

Spaniards were also allowed to move freely around the country from Sunday and many were expected to visit friends, relatives and second homes in other regions.

Pakistan to reopen border with Afghanistan

Pakistan says it will reopen a key border crossing with Afghanistan to allow trade between the neighbors.

Trucks carrying fruits, vegetables and other items will start crossing the Ghulam Khan border in northwestern North Waziristan district from Monday.

Pakistan has already reopened its border with Iran.

On Sunday, Pakistan reported 119 more Covid-19 deaths and 4,951 new cases, raising its total to 176,617 cases including 3,501 fatalities.

Pakistan put its entire population of 220 million in lockdown in March, but the government last month eased restrictions, saying it was necessary to save the economy even though cases went up.

Coronavirus resurgence continues in South Korea

South Korea continues to struggle to contain a resurgence that has seen some of the country’s hard-won pandemic gains erased since social distancing rules were eased in mid-April.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 48 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 12,421 infections, with 280 deaths.

The agency says 24 of the new cases are in the Seoul region, which has been the center of the country’s outbreak since late May. Ten of the new cases, however, are from the central city of Daejeon, indicating the virus is beginning to spread more broadly.

Some experts say the country should reimpose stronger social distancing guidelines, but officials are reluctant to do so in fear of hurting an already fragile economy.

Australia's Victoria extends state of emergency as cases surge

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, extended its state of emergency for four more weeks to July 19, as it battles a spike in coronavirus infections with a pick-up in community transmission.

The move came a day after the state announced it would reimpose restrictions capping visitors to households to five people and outdoor gatherings to 10, starting Monday. The limits had been relaxed to allow 20 people in households and public gatherings on June 1.

Victoria reported 19 new infections on Sunday, the fifth day of double digit-rises.

The state has now had 1,836 total confirmed cases, or a quarter of the cases in Australia, since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 687 to 189,822

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 687 to 189,822, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The Institute also reported a death toll of 8,882. On Saturday, the figure stood at 8,883. No explanation was given why the number in Sunday's tally decreased by one.

China reports 26 new cases

Mainland China reported 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases, down from 27 a day earlier, driven largely by the latest outbreak of Covid-19 in the Chinese capital.

Of the new infections, 22 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement, the same as a day earlier.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. So far, 227 people in the city have been infected in the latest outbreak.

Mexico reports 4,717 new infections

Mexico reported 4,717 new infections and 387 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the total number in the country to 175,202 cases and 20,781 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil fatalities inch towards 50,000

Nearly 50,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, the world No. 2 hotspot, with 1,022 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 49,976 people have officially died from COVID-19 in Brazil, according to the ministry, with a total of 1,067,579 confirmed cases. Only the United States has recorded more deaths and cases.

Brazil confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on February 26 and passed 1 million cases on Friday.

South Africa reports nearly 5,000 new cases

South Africa has reported 4,966 new confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 92,681, the Health Ministry announced.

“Regrettably, we report a further 46 Covid-19-related deaths – 11 from Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu Natal and 32 from Western Cape provinces. This brings the total deaths to 1,877,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

Palestinian Authority to temporarily close Hebron, Nablus

The Palestinian Authority announced it was temporarily closing the cities of Hebron and Nablus in the occupied West Bank for after a sharp rise in infections.

Only goods will be allowed in, Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh told journalists. Authorities have reported a total of 687 cases in the West Bank, including two deaths so far.

