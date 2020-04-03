Fast News

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide surpasses one million, with close to 54,000 deaths. Here are the latest updates for April 3:

In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, aid workers from the Spanish NGO Open Arms carry out coronavirus detection tests on the elderly at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain. (AP)

Friday, April 3 2020

More than 900 virus deaths in Spain for second day

More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,935 lives, 932 in the past day, from a total of 117,710 confirmed cases.

'Worst yet to come' for countries in conflict, says UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"The worst is yet to come," Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting like Syria, Libya and Yemen.

"The Covid-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict."

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 3,605

The United Kingdom death toll from the coronavirus rose by 684 to 3,605 as of 1600 GMT on April 2, up 23 percent on the previous day.

As of 0500 GMT on April 3, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 were positive.

Stephen Powis, the national medical director of National Health Service England, said at a Downing Street briefing on Thursday that a high death rate would continue to be seen for "a few weeks yet."

Powis also said there was some early academic evidence that the transmission rate in the community may have fallen below 1.

Dutch coronavirus deaths rise to 1,487

The Netherlands announced a further 148 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 1,487.

It also confirmed 1,026 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 15,723, according to the daily report from The National Institute for Health.

Russia sends medical aid to Serbia

Russia will send 11 military planes carrying medical equipment to Serbia to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said on Friday.

The announcement came a day after the Kremlin said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had appealed to President Vladimir Putin for humanitarian aid for his country, which has documented 1,476 cases of the virus and 39 deaths.

Turkey evacuating citizens from Algeria

Turkey started on Friday evacuating almost 1,200 citizens from Algeria amid coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish citizens will be brought back to home via Turkish Airlines and Air Algeria through Sunday.

As a part of the evacuation process, three airplanes belonging to the Algerian airline carry 555 Turkish citizens to Samsun province, on the Black Sea coast of Turkey, and it will take Algerian citizens in Karabuk back home.

The evacuated citizens will be put into 14-day quarantine in the northern Tokat and Amasya provinces.

The rest of the citizens in Algeria will be brought back to Turkey via Turkish Airlines over the weekend.

Covid-19 cases surge in Morocco, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait, Palestine

Health authorities in several Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The Moroccan Health Ministry said 27 new coronavirus infections were confirmed, bringing the country's total number of cases to 735, with 47 deaths.

In Oman, health authorities said 21 new cases were reported in the country, raising the total to 252.

The country’s first fatality from the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday.

In Lebanon, total infections jumped to 508, with 17 fatalities, the country’s Health Ministry said.

The Palestinian government confirmed 10 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 171.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Health Ministry confirmed 75 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 417.

Massive London field hospital

A new temporary hospital is opened in a conference centre in east London, named after the trailblazing 19th-century nurse Florence Nightingale and has been built in just nine days.

It has an initial capacity of 500 beds, which could go up to 4,000.

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 – health ministry

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 3,294 as it claimed 134 lives during the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur.

The total number of people confirmed to be infected is 53,183, he said on state television, adding that 4,035 were "under observation", a term that may mean they are in critical condition.

Of the total number of people who were diagnosed with the disease, 17,935 have recovered, he said.

Iran is the country most affected in the Middle East by the pandemic.

Swiss death toll rises to 484, cases jump by more than 1,000

The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 484, the country's public health ministry said, rising from 432 people on Thursday.

The number of people who have tested positive for infections also increased to 19,303 from 18,267 on Thursday, it said.

Germans to be fined up to 500 euros for breaking distancing rules

Germans risk being fined up to $540 for standing too close to each other from Friday as officials crack down on people flouting rules brought in to control coronavirus.

Gatherings of more than two people are banned and a distance of at least 1.5 metres must be kept from others at all times.

Local governments have the power to set fines for transgressors, with city officials in Berlin saying their fines would be as high as 500 euros.

Malaysia reports 217 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 3,333

Malaysia reported 217 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3,333, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The health ministry recorded a total of 53 deaths, with three reported on Friday.

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Serbia

Russia will send 11 military planes carrying medical equipment to Serbia to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Ministry of Defence said.

Russia, which has so far recorded more than 3,500 cases of the virus, has already sent similar shipments to Italy and the United States.

Italy's civil protection chief sees lockdown continuing beyond May 1

Italy's national lockdown to try to contain the spread of coronavirus will probably continue beyond the start of May, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the CivilProtection Agency, said on Friday.

This week the government extended the lockdown – which imposes severe restrictions on movement and shutters all services and firms not deemed essential Italy's supply chain – until April 13.

Up to Thursday Italy had officially registered 13,915 deaths from the highly infections virus, considerably more than any other country in the world.

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

Indonesia confirmed 196 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest daily rise since the first cases were announced a month ago, said a health ministry official.

Achmad Yurianto, the official, said that the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country was 1,986. Eleven new deaths were reported, taking the total to 181, while 134 patients had recovered.

Saudi king orders $2.4B coronavirus support for citizens

Saudi Arabia advanced to 1200GMT (1500 local time) its curfew in the city of Dammam and the governorates of Taif and al Qatif, starting from Friday until further notice, state news agency SPA said, citing a senior official of the interior ministry.

The measures aim to rein in the virus, as the kingdom has recorded 1,885 infections and 21 deaths, the most among any of the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi Arabia has imposed a 24-hour curfew earlier on Thursday in Mecca and Medina, while other Arab states in the region locked down districts with large migrant worker populations.

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and four new deaths

Thailand reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing its total number cases to 1,978, a health official said.

There were four new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 19, said a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

The new deaths were all Thai males, including a 59-year-old who worked on a train.

Three new deaths ages between 72 and 84 were connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of infections.

Germany's coronavirus infections rise to 79,696

Germany's coronavirus infections have risen to 79,696, with 1,017 deaths, according to statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Cases rose 6,174 from the previous day, while the death toll climbed by 145, the tally showed.

Singapore to shut schools, workplaces after reporting new death

Singapore will close schools and most workplaces for a month as it moves to curb the increase of Covid-19 transmissions in the country.

Most workplaces, with the exception of essential services and key economic sectors, will be closed from next Tuesday and schools will be closed from Wednesday.

Essential services, such as food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and banking, services will remain open.

Singapore reported another coronavirus-related death, raising the city-state's total fatalities from the disease to five.

The latest death was of an 86-year-old female Singapore citizen, the health ministry said in a statement.

The country has reported 1,049 coronavirus cases in total.

China's Hubei province reports 4 new coronavirus deaths

Mainland China reported 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including two locally transmitted infections, said the country's National Health Commission.

Mainland China also reported four new deaths as of Thursday, all in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began, the commission said in a statement. The total number of infections now stands at 81,620 and 3,322 deaths have been reported from mainland China to date.

The commission said 60 new asymptomatic coronavirus patients were also reported on Thursday.

Mexico coronavirus death toll rises to 50 – health official



The death toll in Mexico from coronavirus jumped to 50 from 37 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus cases was 1,510, up by 132 cases.

US records 1,169 deaths in past 24 hours

The US recorded 1,169 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began.

The toll reflected figures reported by the university between 0030GMT Wednesday and the same time Thursday.

The grim record was previously held by Italy, where 969 people died on March 27.

The US has now recorded 5,926 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Globally, Italy still has the highest total death toll, with 13,915 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 10,003.

The US also recorded more than 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of officially reported cases in the country to more than 243,000, according to Johns Hopkins.

Panama registers 1,475 coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

Panama's health ministry said on Thursday it had registered 1,475 coronavirus cases in the Central American country, an increase of 158 from a day earlier.

It also registered five more deaths, bringing the total number to 37.

Panama, along with Peru, on Thursday started imposing stricter limits on how often people can leave their homes in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

