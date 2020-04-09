Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.5 million people and killed over 88,000 in 209 countries and territories. Here are the latest updates for April 9:

Police officers greet people looking on from their balconies in Ronda, southern Spain on April 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 9, 2020:

Spain reports slight drop in daily virus deaths

Spanish health authorities say that reported coronavirus infections and deaths have gone down again after a two-day uptick, hopefully signalling a return to the overall slowdown in the pandemic growth under a national lockdown.

The health ministry said that authorities reported 5,756 new cases and 728 new deaths over the previous 24-hour period. That is compared to new 6,180 cases and 757 new deaths on Wednesday.

Overall, Spain has 152,446 infections and 15,283 fatalities since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, situating it as one of the world’s hardest-hit countries along with the US and Italy.

Over 52,000 patients have also recovered in Spain, as pressure has eased slightly on its hospitals.

Swiss death toll rises to 756, positive tests rise by nearly 800

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 756, the country's public health agency said, rising from 705 people on Wednesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 23,574 people from 22,789 the day before, it said.

Italy cases jump to 139,422

Italy's death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak increased to 17,669 after it recorded 542 new fatalities, according to an official.

The official added that the total number of confirmed cases in the country with the leading death toll jumped to 139,422 from 135,586 the previous day.

Finland extends most restrictions by one month

Finland extended most of its restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by one month to May 13, the government said in a statement.

The government extended its ban on public meetings of more than 10 people, the closure of public services such as libraries and schools for most students. The government had earlier decided to close all restaurants until the end of May.

Hungary registers over 100 cases in old people's home

Hungary has found more than 100 coronavirus infections in an old people's home in Budapest, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told a news briefing on.

The facility, maintained by the Budapest municipal council, has a capacity of 544 people according to figures published on its website.

Deaths and infections rise in Canada

Number of coronavirus cases in Canada rose to 18,447, up from 17,063 on April 7.

It's total number of deaths reached 401, up from 345, according to data from the country's public health agency.

Thailand reports 54 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 54 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths, said a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has reported a total of 2,423 cases and 32 fatalities, while 940 patients have recovered and gone home since the outbreak started in January.

Slovakia imposes lockdown

Slovakia’s authorities have ordered a lockdown of five poor settlements where the Roma live separated from the majority population after 31 people there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic announced the lockdown, the first in Slovakia, on Thursday, saying “I’ll be glad if you understand the necessity of the decision”.

The military health personnel started the testing on Friday in 33 such settlements where the poorest of the poor Roma live, often without access to running water and without sewage systems.

Authorities fear such conditions would result in a rapid spreading of the infection. The testing in the settlements was requested by Roma activists.

Malaysia reports 109 new cases with two new deaths

Malaysia reported 109 new coronavirus infections, raising its cumulative total to 4,228 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 67.

Philippines' coronavirus infections top 4,000

The Philippines reported 21 new deaths and 206 additional cases of the coronavirus, the health ministry said.

Total deaths have reached 203 and cases have risen to 4,076 while 28 more patients have recovered to take that total to 124, the ministry said in a bulletin.

Iran's supreme leader say Ramadan gatherings might be barred

Iran’s supreme leader is suggesting that mass gatherings in the country may be barred through the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment as Iran is trying to restart its economic activity after suffering one of the world’s worst outbreaks. Ramadan is set to begin in late April and last through most of May.

Iran's health ministry said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in the country.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,634 people tested positive for the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 66,220.

Nearly 2,000 US deaths for second day in a row

The US surpassed Spain to record the second-highest death toll in the world from the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US recorded nearly a record-breaking figure of 1,973 deaths on Wednesday.

The US leads the countries having most Covid-19 cases with more than 432,000 infections and a death toll that is now only behind Italy's tally of 17,669.

Japan reports more than 500 new cases

Japan’s health ministry said that the country had more than 500 new cases for the first time on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,768 — excluding hundreds from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year.

The continuous climb comes two days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other hard-hit prefectures, while asking people to reduce at least 70 percent of human interactions.

Germany's cases rise by 4,974, deaths by 246 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,974 during the past 24 hours to 108,202, climbing for the third straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 246 to 2,107, an increase for the third consecutive day.

New Zealand orders quarantine for returning citizens

New Zealand will begin moving citizens to compulsory 14-day quarantine from Friday as they return from overseas, stepping up its efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus halfway through a four-week nationwide lockdown.

The shutdown began in late March in the Pacific nation of about 5 million, and a state of national emergency was declared to stifle local transmissions of the respiratory disease.

"No one goes home, everyone goes into a managed facility," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced, adding that her cabinet would decide whether to extend the nationwide curbs on April 20, two days before the lockdown is set to end.

Honduras registers 31 new cases, bringing total to 343

Honduras will extend its national curfew to April 19 as the country ramps up efforts to contain the coronavirus, the security ministry said on Wednesday.

The Central American country registered 31 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 343 cases and 23 deaths, the system for risk prevention said.

China reports 63 new cases

China’s National Health Commission on Thursday reported 63 new Covid-19 cases, including 61 that it says are imported infections in recent arrivals from abroad and two “native” cases in the southern province of Guangdong.

There were no new cases reported in Hubei, the central province hardest-hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Two new deaths, however, were reported, both in Hubei.

The provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, ended its 76-day lockdown Wednesday. Long lines formed at the airport and train and bus stations as thousands streamed out of the city to return to their homes and jobs elsewhere.

The National Health Commission also reported 56 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19, but did not show any symptoms.

In total, 77,370 people in China have recovered from the disease and 3,335 people have died, according to the commission.

US healthcare workers exposed to virus should take precautions returning to jobs – CDC head

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head said essential healthcare workers exposed to a confirmed or suspected coronavirus case should wear face masks, take their temperatures and practice social distancing when they return to work.

"We want them not to share objects that would be touching their face and we'd like them not to congregate in break rooms, lunch rooms, in crowded places," CDC Director Robert Redfield told a White House briefing.

Panama reports 2,528 cases

Panama's heath ministry has reported 2,528 cases of coronavirus, up from 279 cases from yesterday's report.

It also reported 63 deaths.

Mexico registers 3,181 cases and 174 deaths

Mexico has registered 396 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 3,181 cases as well as 174 deaths, the health ministry said.

Real Madrid players and coaches voluntarily cut salaries

Real Madrid’s players and coaches have agreed to voluntarily reduce their salaries by at least 10 percent to help offset lost revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The club said the decision applied to its football and basketball teams.

Some top club executives have agreed to take pay cuts that could reach 20 percent “depending on the circumstances that may affect” the rest of the season.

Fellow Spanish league club Sevilla also said it would put its players and other employees on government furloughs to reduce labour costs during the pandemic.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had already requested the government furloughs, reaching agreements with players to reduce their salaries by 70 percent.

The Spanish league has estimated that clubs will lose a combined $1.1 billion if the competition can’t resume because of the pandemic.

Philadelphia emerging as hotspot

US Vice President Mike Pence says Philadelphia is emerging as a potential hotspot for the coronavirus and urged its residents to heed social distancing guidelines.

Pence says he spoke to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and says Pittsburgh is also being monitored for a possible rise in cases.

US reports more than 14,700 deaths and over 430,000 cases

The US has surged to the forefront in the global coronavirus pandemic, setting yet another record.

At 0000GMT Wednesday, it marked the highest daily death toll with nearly 2,000 people dead in a 24-hour period.

New York City propelled that figure with more than 800 deaths in a single day, with more confirmed cases than Italy.

UN delivers 90 tons of Covid-19 aid to Venezuela

A plane carrying 90 tons of UN health, water and sanitation aid arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday to help the cash-strapped country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipment includes 28,000 Personal Protective Equipment kits for health workers, oxygen concentrators, pediatric beds, water quality control products and hygiene kits, the UN said.

"This is the first UN humanitarian shipment in support of the Venezuela Covid-19 outbreak," said Peter Grohmann, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Venezuela.

Venezuela, suffering from a crippling economic crisis that has led to shortages of basic food and medicine and forced some five million people to flee the country, has 167 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nine deaths.

US pharmacies authorised to test for coronavirus

The US authorised pharmacies to carry out tests for the coronavirus, including newly developed antibody tests that detect whether a person who has recovered from illness had Covid-19.

Health Secretary Alex Azar announced that all tests approved by regulators could be carried out by pharmacies as the country seeks to ramp up its testing efforts.

"The Trump Administration is pleased to give pharmacists the chance to play a bigger role in the Covid-19 response alongside all of America's heroic healthcare workers," he said.

A nasal swab test can detect whether a person currently has the coronavirus.

After they have recovered, even asymptomatic carriers of the virus can undergo a test that looks at whether their body developed antibodies to fight off the virus.

There are different kinds of antibody tests and they can't yet tell whether a person has sufficient antibodies to be protected against future infection.

Saudi-led coalition declares two-week coronavirus ceasefire in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen announced Wednesday that its forces would begin a ceasefire starting Thursday at 0000GMT, a step that could pave the way for the first direct peace talks between the two sides that have been at war for more than five years.

In a statement published by Saudi Arabia's official state news agency Turki al Malki, a Saudi military spokesman, said that the ceasefire would last two weeks and that it comes in response to UN calls to halt hostilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the ceasefire could be extended to pave the way for all parties “to discuss proposals, steps and mechanisms for sustainable ceasefire in Yemen ... for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen”.

There was no immediate reaction from Houthi leaders or Yemen's internationally recognised government to the coalition's statement.

Lift lockdown gradually to avert Covid-19 'second wave', say experts

Lockdown measures in China must be lifted gradually in order to prevent a "second wave" of Covid-19 infections, scientists warned Thursday as thousands in the outbreak city of Wuhan were finally allowed to travel.

The strict social distancing measures, including a near 11-week travel ban, appear to have paid off, and life is slowly getting back to normal in the megacity, even as the virus devastates Europe and the US.

The restrictions enabled Chinese authorities to get a handle on the virus, which during its peak infected thousands of people daily in Hubei province, where Wuhan is situated.

New York hospital sends some 'borderline' Covid-19 patients home with oxygen monitors

Some coronavirus patients who would have been admitted into the emergency department at a New York hospital are being sent home with an oxygen-monitoring device as the city's medical system struggles to reserve resources for only the sickest people.

The new program at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is an example of how doctors are adapting and loosening normal protocols to ease the strain on emergency rooms and intensive care units in New York state, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

Since last week, more than 200 people with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, have been sent home with a pulse oximeter to track their oxygen levels. A doctor or nurse practitioner follows up with them via video conference.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies