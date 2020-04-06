Fast News

The virus has killed more than 70,000 people and has spread to 208 countries and territories. Here are the latest updates for April 6:

Medical staff from La Princesa hospital react as neighbours applaud from their balconies in support for health care workers, amid the coronavirus disease. April 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, April 6, 2020

Spain's Covid-19 deaths down for fourth day

Spain's pace of new coronavirus deaths slowed for the fourth day as the government contemplated a gradual easing of a lockdown in place since mid-March in the country with the second-highest death toll from the global pandemic.

As with worst-hit Italy, data in Spain is giving cause for hope the peak may have passed as it reported 637 fatalities during the previous 24 hours – a 5 percent increase in total and about half the pace of a week previously.

Iran death toll from outbreak reaches 3,739

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 3,739, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV.

The total number of people infected by the coronavirus in the country has reached 60,500, he said.

Malaysia confirms 131 new cases with one death

Malaysia reported 131 new coronavirus infections, raising the country's total to 3,793 cases, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The health ministry has recorded 62 deaths, including one more reported as of noon.

Swiss death toll hits 584 with 21,652 cases

Switzerland's novel coronavirus death toll has risen to 584, the country's public health agency said, from 559 people on Sunday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 21,652 from 21,100, it said.

Singapore quarantines nearly 20,000 foreign workers

Migrant workers living in vast Singapore dormitories cut off from the outside world due to the coronavirus outbreak fear their cramped and squalid quarters are fast becoming a hotbed for infection.

Singapore said it had quarantined nearly 20,000 workers in two dormitories, made up of mainly Bangladeshi and other South Asian manual workers, after they were linked to at least 90 infections.

Russia's cases jump by almost 1,000 in 24 hours

Russia's coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,343 during the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the country's crisis response centre said.

Cases have been recorded widely, but Moscow remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 591 new cases, the centre said. Forty-seven people have died across the country, it said.

Death toll in Pakistan reaches 50 with 3,270 cases

Pakistan's tally of Covid-19 cases soared past 3,270 as the country's death toll reached 50.

While at least 257 coronavirus patients have recovered in the South Asian nation the number of cases continues to soar despite the country being under lockdown for the third consecutive week.

Philippines reports 11 new deaths

The Philippines' Health Ministry reported 11 additional deaths and 414 new coronavirus infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total COvid-19 deaths in the Philippines had reached 163 and cases rose to 3,660. At least 73 patients had recovered.

At least 14 people hospitalised, one dead in Florida cruise ship

Authorities say 14 people have been taken to hospitals from a cruise ship that docked in Florida with coronavirus victims aboard and one of them has died.

Two fatalities were reported earlier aboard the Coral Princess, which docked Saturday in Miami. The ship had more than 1,000 passengers and nearly 900 crew members.

Authorities did not immediately disclose whether the 14 people removed for immediate medical attention had a confirmed coronavirus link.

Anyone with symptoms of the disease or recovering from it were being kept on the ship until medically cleared.

Germany's coronavirus cases rise to 100,123

Germany's confirmed coronavirus infections rose to 100,123, with another drop in the daily rate of new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of new cases –– 4,031–– was lower than infections reported on Sunday and was the third straight drop in daily number of new cases.

The reported death toll rose to 1,584.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported a lower case tally, of more than 95,300.

Thailand reports 51 news cases, three more deaths

Thailand reported 51 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths according to a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thirteen of the new cases were medical personnel who attended to infected patients or had activities with them, said the spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Thailand has confirmed 2,220 cases and 26 fatalities since the outbreak emerged in the country in January.

Virus-hit cruise ship docks in Australia

Carnival Corp's troubled Ruby Princess cruise liner, the biggest single source of coronavirus infections in Australia, docked south of Sydney to get help for sick crew members requiring urgent medical treatment.

The Ruby Princess, now the target of a criminal investigation led by the homicide squad in the state of New South Wales (NSW), has more than 1,000 crew still on board after passengers disembarked in mid-March without health checks.

There have been at least 360 Covid-19 cases, including passengers and staff, associated with the vessel, which includes at least six deaths.

China sees rises in new coronavirus cases

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified, compared with 47 the day before.

Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.

South Korea reports fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since its February 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC reported 47 new infections, taking the national tally to 10,284.

The death toll rose by three to 186.

US virus deaths top 1,200 in the last 24 hours – Johns Hopkins

More than 1,200 people have died of coronavirus complications in the United States in the past day, John Hopkins University said on Monday at 0030 GMT.

The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 337,072 confirmed infections in the US with 9,633 deaths.

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

Mexico on Sunday had registered 2,143 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 253 cases from a day earlier, the health ministry said.

The number of deaths linked to the virus rose by 15 to 94.

Panama's coronavirus death toll rises to 54

Panama's health ministry on Sunday registered 1,988 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Central American country, a rise of 187 cases from a day earlier.

The number of deaths increased by eight to 54.

Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday.

The 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn't yet showing symptoms, the zoo said.

The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are doing well and expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in New York.

Trump hopes for 'levelling-off' of coronavirus in US hot spots

President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed hope that the United States was seeing a "levelling-off" of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nation's hot spots for the viral outbreak.

New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, but there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases.

"Maybe that's a good sign," Trump told reporters, referring to the drop in fatalities.

